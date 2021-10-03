Three and Out: Guerry's thoughts about Tulane's 52-29 loss to East Carolina

Tulane is at its lowest point in coach Willie Fritz’s six-year tenure. The Green Wave had no chance to win in the American Athletic conference during his first season, but after back-to-back-to-back bowls from 2018-20, coaches and players talked openly about taking the next step this time. Instead, the team has taken several steps backward, unable to stop anything defensively, struggling to run and suffering through woeful starts offensively. We will never know how much Hurricane Ida affected the level of play, but something is fundamentally wrong. The Wave has been completely uncompetitive in the first halves of three consecutive games, and no one seems to have any answers.