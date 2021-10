(Re Monday, Oct. 4’s Page A7 “Hot Corner: Sales Tax”): While reading the paper this morning about a tax hike to be used to fix roads, I thought about the commissioners who were working to come up with a countywide trash hauler. We have no less than five separate haulers coming down our little street and each of them come two or three times a week. What does this do to our roads? I think if the county could divide up each area and have one hauler — say, divide the county into four sections — it would be so nice. We would not have all these people coming down 10-13 times a week. Repairing the roads and continuing to have so many big trucks on them will surely limit their longevity.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO