Can’t stop those maddening calls

I’m sure many folks can identify with the constant, maddening flow of repetitive fake phone calls we are inundated with every day. In an effort to understand why the phone company seems impotent or unwilling to address the problem, I reached out to them in an effort to understand why nothing can be done. I spoke to a number of tech people regarding what is or can be done to resolve this daily irritation. I was given a list of reasons why this problem cannot be resolved. Some of it was convincing, some not so much. They talk about blocking numbers, but as we know, the incoming numbers change daily. I suggest that they take the minimal PR step of publishing some kind of explanation to customers through local media, outlining what is being done to reduce this irritant. I was hopeful they would follow up on this suggestion, but apparently it has fallen on deaf ears.