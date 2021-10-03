CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Can’t stop those maddening calls

Citrus County Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sure many folks can identify with the constant, maddening flow of repetitive fake phone calls we are inundated with every day. In an effort to understand why the phone company seems impotent or unwilling to address the problem, I reached out to them in an effort to understand why nothing can be done. I spoke to a number of tech people regarding what is or can be done to resolve this daily irritation. I was given a list of reasons why this problem cannot be resolved. Some of it was convincing, some not so much. They talk about blocking numbers, but as we know, the incoming numbers change daily. I suggest that they take the minimal PR step of publishing some kind of explanation to customers through local media, outlining what is being done to reduce this irritant. I was hopeful they would follow up on this suggestion, but apparently it has fallen on deaf ears.

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Stop Worrying About Things You Can't Change

About 85 percent of the things people worry about never happen and people who let go of worries are generally healthier than those who stress. Strategies to control worrying include learning to accept uncertainty, calling a friend to talk about one's worries and practicing mindfulness. Distracting oneself with another activity,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wamc.org

"Can't Stop Thinking" By Nancy Colier

In today’s world, it’s easy to get stuck in an endless loop of negative thoughts. And if you’re like many people, you’ve probably tried to think your way out of one of these thought cycles, throwing more thoughts on the pile until you’re left with an out-of-control bonfire of anxiety, self-criticism, resentment, and hopelessness.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pr Department
Apartment Therapy

AT Readers Can’t Stop Buying This $60 Lamp for Rooms Without Natural Light

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are some things you can never have too much of in your home, including ample lighting. Not only is it necessary to literally see your way around, but good lighting has a way of making your space feel warm and homey. If you’re not lucky enough to have a sun-drenched apartment, you’ll have to turn to artificial solutions to make your space feel brighter and easier to navigate. A good floor lamp is the easiest way to emit light in your space… but with so many to choose from, how will you know which one is most legit? Enter, the Brightech Sky LED Floor Lamp.
ELECTRONICS
iheartcats.com

Locks On The Fridge & Cabinets Can’t Stop This Hungry Cow Cat

On a scale of ‘chonky boi’ to ‘oh, lawd he comin,’ Keith the Cow Cat could be most certainly classified as a ‘megachonker.’ But being chubby doesn’t stand in this cute fellow’s way. Keith is a happy cat on a veterinary diet who loves his family even if his mom...
PETS
Indy100

A journalist named Phil McCann covered the petrol shortage and people can’t stop laughing

The “brilliant” moment BBC journalist Phil McCann reported on the petrol shortage has been pointed out by Twitter users online, in what some are calling another instance of “nominative determinism”.After it was reported that some Shell petrol stations are running out of fuel - and BP, Tesco and Esso warned petrol levels were low as a result of a shortage of HGV drivers – McCann was at a petrol station in Stockport to give us the latest on supplies and the extent of ‘panic buying’ from the public.Labels and plastic bags were placed on the pumps, and cars were...
NFL
TheConversationAU

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has the power to stop misleading advertising. So why can't it stop Craig Kelly's texts?

Earlier this month, many Australians received a text message prompting them to visit the “Australian Government’s COVID-19 Vaccines Adverse Events Report.” It encouraged recipients to “click link uaptga.info” and informed them the message was “Authorised by Craig Kelly”, a former Liberal MP who has recently joined Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party as its leader. Was it legal? Probably, yes. But there’s still a problem. The tricky text The text was strange and tricky. It presented a link that formed an unlikely portmanteau of acronyms. The letters “uap” (the United Australia Party) were oddly conjoined with the acronym “tga”, which usually stands for the Therapeutic...
HEALTH
myfitnesspal.com

Have times where I can't stop thinking about food...

This doesn't happen often, and I think it's just boredom, but when it does, I usually have fruit or drink some water but this doesn't always make the thoughts go away. Reason why I'm posting this is because it happens as soon as I stop. If I don't work, practice my music, work out or something else, I start planning my next meal and the thought of food just starts gnawing at my brain. I have to cook everything from scratch, due to allergies, and I used to use cupcakes as my coping food (125g of butter, self raising flour, caster sugar, + a dash of soya milk and vanilla extract.) But my guilt would set in about half way through the making process. Idk if the compultion is to MAKE food or to EAT food but the problem is that I can't rest without thinking about food and it drives me insane. I want to fix this. Any ideas?
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

Everything We Can't Stop Thinking About Buying From Target This October

Target is undoubtedly one of our favorite shopping destinations for everything from beauty products to cute fall fashion pieces. Another selection we can never ignore? Its home department. The retailer is constantly coming out with new stylish pieces we just can't wait to add to our homes. This October, we're...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy