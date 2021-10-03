Florida Tech Panthers Men, Women Cross Country Teams Compete at Division II National Preview

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The women’s and men’s cross country teams participated at the Division II National Preview on Saturday morning. The men earned a 13th place finish, with Avery Cook earning the distinction of the top individual Panther for the day with a time of 28:12.20, which was good for 72nd place out of 128 finishing runners. He was followed by William Hibbard (28:46.30) in 85th and Alexander Larrivee (28:55.60) in 89th.