CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

First frosts and autumn jobs

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcyRn_0cFXXMRa00
Future potential: now is a good time to buy autumn-sown broad beans.

The first Sunday in October, the likely month of your first frost. The year has turned. Time for a late tidy of the summer beds. Think about leaving any sunflowers for birds. We get an occasional ringed parakeet on its way to and from Hampstead Heath. We’ll keep back a flowerhead or two for sowing next year. It’s never too soon to plan for spring.

Leave any climbing beans on the vine as long as you can, to dry. Save some for seed. It is time to buy hardy broad beans for sowing now for spring and early summer. We tend to favour Aquadulce for overwintering.

The cold will mean the end of courgettes, aubergines and tomatoes unless they are kept under cloches. Clear the sprawling plants away. Cut any remaining squashes and pumpkins to cure, to eat or for Halloween.

Make a new compost heap, gather and collect leafmould, sow green manure and/or try to get hold of, say, a good organic cow manure to rot down over winter. We will try to put feelers out to a trusted biodynamic farm.

You can plant garlic and autumn onion sets now for next year. They do best in dry-ish conditions. Avoid any chance of them being waterlogged. It is a long wait for disappointment. As always, use your favoured specialist supplier.

Break up seed garlic heads and plant cloves pointing up, an inch or so deep and a good hand-width more apart. Harvest any late-summer onions and keep them dry. Maybe even think about plaiting them, though we’ve never had much success.

There is still time to sow winter lettuces if you have an unheated greenhouse. Finish picking apples and pears, store them if you have room. It is a good time to plant new trees. Prune blackberries and take cuttings of red- and blackcurrants. Lastly, take care of yourself and your tools.

Allan Jenkins’s Plot 29 (4th Estate, £9.99) is out now. Order it for £8.49 from guardianbookshop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

10 Perennials You Should Cut Back Every Fall (And 5 to Let Be)

Winterizing your garden includes trimming back some perennials and leaving others until spring. Our experts tell you what to do to ensure success. In the crunch of fall house cleaning and the annual cold-weather cleanup, don’t forget to leave time for garden perennials, too. Cutting back foliage in the fall...
GARDENING
countryliving.com

5 fruit and vegetables you should plant and grow in autumn

We explore what fruit and vegetables you can grow in autumn, either on the allotment, in your garden veg patch or in pots and containers. The nights may be drawing in and the temperatures starting to drop, but that’s no reason to pack away your garden tools and assume your vegetable patch is redundant until next spring. In autumn, summer crops are coming to the end of their season, and winter veg seeds should have already been sown back in the summer – but there are still plenty of crops you can start to grow at this time of year. Here are five fruit and vegetables you can grow in autumn.
GARDENING
Hampshire Review

Frost and fall

Fall has officially arrived and is following the same unpredictable path we’ve been on all year. One sure sign winter is coming is the stinkbugs have returned. They are covering our screens and I have found 1 or 2 inside already. We are getting very close to the official 1st frost date. The frost date is the average date of the 1st light freeze in fall or last light freeze in spring. The Farmer’s Almanac says the frost dates for our zip code are the 7th of October and the 4th of May. Since we received a heavy frost on the 19th of May one year, these dates are more of a guideline rather than an absolute. Check forecasts every evening and be ready to cover your tender plants in the garden and to bring in those on the porch or deck.
ENVIRONMENT
femalefirst.co.uk

October Edition: Seven 'must-do' garden jobs this autumn by Roz Chandler

'Field Gate Flowers' share their tips to get your garden ready for the change in season. There is something lovely about this time of year. I find Autumn the season of putting the garden to bed and looking forward to cutting flowers for 2022. There is nothing better than browsing those seed and bulb catalogues -I never tire of this.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Birds#Compost#4th Estate
9NEWS

Proctor's Garden: It's time to prepare for first frost

DENVER — We know it's coming, we just don't know when. Prepare for the first frost by taking inventory of your sheets, towels and tablecloths. Cotton fabric or spun row covers can protect plants down to about 25 degrees, depending on the duration of below freezing temperatures. Many tropical plants...
DENVER, CO
thechiefnews.com

Column / Clatskanie Grows: First Fall Frost

The historic average date for the first fall 32° frost is about Halloween for the St. Helens/Scappoose area. Those temperatures will arrive sooner at higher elevations and later as you go downriver towards the coast. Vernonia’s average first frost date is Sept. 28 and Clatskanie’s date is Nov. 15. Of...
CLATSKANIE, OR
spectrumnews1.com

When is the average first frost and freeze?

It is that time of year when we starting picking out those perfect pumpkins and breaking out the long sleeves and pants near the fire as we enter the cooler fall months. October is the month Kentucky normally sees its first frost and freeze. Frost usually occurs before the first...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Herald

Prepare to take action with first frost

The average first frost at the Chicago Botanic Garden is Oct. 15, though it is typically later in Chicago. Tender plants can be protected from light freezes by covering them with sheets, plastic or boxes. When night temperatures begin dropping below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, bring in any tropical plants you...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
thetrader707.com

Keep Gardening After the First Fall Frost

High tunnel systems with hoops and row covers work well on garden beds filled with large plants, allowing easy access for harvesting while protecting the plants. Photo courtesy of Gardener’s Supply Company. There is nothing worse than frost in the forecast and a garden full of vegetables not quite ready...
GARDENING
theberkshireedge.com

New England in autumn, with the poetry of Robert Frost

One of the best-known opening lines in American poetry is:. One of the best-known closing lines in American poetry is:. Both were written by Robert Frost, the four-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize, and who, together with William Butler Yeats and T.S. Eliot, arguably comprise the three finest English-language poets of the last hundred years.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
northstarmonthly.com

Full moon, frost soon

Each spring and fall, I frequently hear people reference the influence of the full moon extending an invitation to Jack Frost, especially gardening friends whose hard-earned harvest can be jeopardized by a crisp, clear, moonlit night. Now I don’t like to be “that person” who spoils an enchanting pearl of...
ASTRONOMY
Niina Pekantytär

History of Jack Frost

In English folklore, Jack Frost is the imp of winter, the trickster of winter and he creates the crown-like spirals into windows. He makes people feel chilly during winter and according to some sources in autumn time, he is the one who paints the leaves.
WLKY.com

First meteor shower of autumn peaks this weekend in Louisville

Friday night will kick off the first of many natural light shows to illuminate the sky this fall. The Draconid meteor shower is expected to reach its climax Oct. 8-9 in the Northern Hemisphere. This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find the same content in...
ASTRONOMY
temptalia.com

Frost Those Buns

Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Frost Those Buns is a very light, golden copper with strong, warm undertones and a metallic sheen. The consistency was smooth, dense without being thick, and yielded full color coverage. The eyeshadow lasted well for eight hours before fading slightly.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
News Break

Three house plants you should have in your home

(DENVER, Colo.) As the Fall season quickly approaches, adding houseplants to your home can not only make for some beautiful redecorating, but can also have positive affects on your daily life and health. Houseplants work to release oxygen into the air and soak up carbon dioxide in addition to removing...
GARDENING
James Cliton

People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows. What the Reason?

The tinfoil method is a cheap and easy way to block out light. It's prevalent among people who work the night shift and don't want pesky sunlight barging in on their sleep patterns. This technique also works for children who nap during the day to sleep at night, enjoy better health, and develop good sleeping habits.
yankodesign.com

Bring your yard to life with these products designed to transform your backyard into the ultimate fun space!

In these pandemic-stricken times, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up! How about turning your backyard into an ideal date spot for you and your partner, or hosting a barbecue party with the best grill in the market? We’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you transform these exciting ideas into a reality! These products will turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation destination. We bet you won’t want to step out of your yard, once you introduce these products to it! From single-use shipping containers repurposed into swimming pools to a tiny backyard home/office – these designs will majorly transform your humble backyard!
YOGA
Tom's Guide

How to insulate your windows for winter

If you’re wondering where that draft is coming from inside your cozy home, your windows are probably to blame. Rather than spending a fortune on new windows (or sweaters!), you can easily insulate your chilly windows to keep the heat in for winter. What you’ll need. Damp cloth and towels.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

The Guardian

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy