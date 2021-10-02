CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Madden' simulation predicts 37-3 Cardinals win over Rams

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals have a huge game Sunday afternoon, facing the Los Angeles Rams on the road. The Rams are the Cardinals’ toughest opponent thus far.

Most expect a highly contested game, but a simulation of the game on Madden NFL 22 gave a very different result.

The Cardinals defense harrassed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, sacking him eight times and intercepting him once, and the Cardinals won the simulation 37-3.

The Rams scored the first points of the game with a 45-yard field goal on the first drive of the game, and the defense forced the Cardinals to go three-and-out but Stafford was picked off by cornerback Robert Alford, who returned it to the three-yard line.

Kyler Murray scored on a one-yard run to take the lead and then the Cardinals would score 37 unanswered points.

Murray had 200 passing yards and a touchdown to go with his rushing score.

The running backs were productive. Chase Edmonds had 16 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown and also caught three passes for 67 yards. James Conner had 68 rushing yards and two scores.

A.J. Green had six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown and DeAndre Hopkins caught three for 55 yards.

J.J. Watt had four sacks, Chandler Jones added 1.5 with Byron Murphy picking up a half sacks, while Zach Allen and Isaiah Simmons both added one.

Stafford was limited to 162 passing yards.

It seems unlikely this will happen in the actual game, but if it does, it will be fun for Cardinals fans.

