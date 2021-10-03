CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

This Japanese home is infused with 1960s optimism

By Jens H Jensen
Wallpaper*
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before entering Japanese architect Naoki Terada’s private home in Tokyo’s primarily residential Suginami ward, you get the feeling that this Japanese house (and its owner) is something special. Staring at you next to the entrance is the oversized eye of an exact copy of the HAL 9000 interface from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Terada’s HAL has been reprogrammed to function only as a benign video door phone, but the love of what the future looked like back in the late 1960s is evident throughout this Japanese home.

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Bring your yard to life with these products designed to transform your backyard into the ultimate fun space!

In these pandemic-stricken times, we find ourselves spending more and more time at home. However, sitting in the same old four walls of our bedroom can become quite boring, and sometimes the only fresh air we really get is when we step out into our yards. Although we shouldn’t underestimate our backyards, they can be locations of major fun, recreation, and relaxation…depending on how we do them up! How about turning your backyard into an ideal date spot for you and your partner, or hosting a barbecue party with the best grill in the market? We’ve curated a collection of product designs to help you transform these exciting ideas into a reality! These products will turn your yard into the ultimate relaxation destination. We bet you won’t want to step out of your yard, once you introduce these products to it! From single-use shipping containers repurposed into swimming pools to a tiny backyard home/office – these designs will majorly transform your humble backyard!
YOGA
Wallpaper*

Lake Como Design Festival explores design’s past and present

The area around Lake Como is famous for its charming, historical buildings, which this week come to life for the latest edition of the Lake Como Design Festival (until 10 October 2021). Based on the theme of ‘History Repeating’, the compact design event takes place in Como’s Teatro Sociale with an exhibition curated by Triennale Design Museum director Marco Sammicheli, as well as displays in nearby palazzos exploring the meaning of designs from the past century.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Invisible house in Norway peeks out from its green setting

Danish architecture practice CF Møller has created an invisible house. Villa Aa, located among the rolling hills and historic farmhouses of the Norwegian countryside, is thoroughly modern, yet seemingly melts into its context of greenery and water in the region of Vestfold. Remaining discreet and avoiding any architectural gestures that would make the house prominently stand out in its setting was a key objective right from the start of the development of this elegant, yet minimalist and subtle family home.
VISUAL ART
5280.com

How to Nail the Maximalist Look in Your Home

Designer Andrea Schumacher shares her tips for living large. The “more is more, less is a bore” design philosophy sounds good in theory. But in reality, it can send stressed-out shivers down even the most daring design-lover’s spine. We turned to one of Colorado’s best maximalist decorators, Andrea Monath Schumacher, for her tips on how to perfect living large at home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Verner Panton
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Eero Saarinen
Wallpaper*

L’Objet launches home objects with interior designer Kelly Behun

Design brand L’Objet has just launched its first collection with New York City-based interior designer Kelly Behun. The L’Objet Kelly Behun collection of 14 whimsical pieces includes art deco-inspired serving trays, puzzle-patterned lazy Susans, leaf-shaped bowls, and sleek picture frames. Behun, who earlier in 2021 launched an apartment space with...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Verner Panton: rare works and greatest hits at R & Company

Danish designer Verner Panton might be synonymous with a handful of iconic designs, but a comprehensive exhibition in New York City is reiterating just how wide-reaching his design legacy is. R & Company, the first gallery in the United States to showcase Panton’s work back in 2001, has transformed its Tribeca space to showcase Panton’s singular approach to form, colour and material, 20 years later. With nearly 50 objects on display, which have been collected over the course of three years, the exhibition invites visitors into Panton’s bold and playful world, with rare and iconic lamps, textiles, chairs and other furniture designs all on display.
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

What to see at London Craft Week

A host of designers, artists and makers are taking part in London Craft Week (4 –10 October 2021) across the capital this week. From Floor Story revealing what goes into the making of its rugs, to artists at the Sarah Myerscough Gallery considering the future of interiors, and Crafting a Difference holding an exhibition at the Argentine ambassador’s official residence, enjoy our guide of what to see and where to see it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Furniture#Japanese#Hal#Olivetti
Wallpaper*

Colourful office design in Belgium ‘stands out from the crowd’

Colour and pattern dominate the uplifting architecture in this new workspace design in the sleepy Flemish city of Deinze. Created by Belgian architecture studio Vens Vanbelle, the colourful office project, developed for coaching experts Heydays, was designed to ‘stand out from the crowd’, following the dynamic company’s motto. Part of...
DESIGN
Wallpaper*

Hiroshi Sambuichi reveals Cisternerne extension in Denmark

After Hiroshi Sambuichi’s magnificent 2017 transformation of the existing Cisternerne – an underground exhibition space in Frederiksberg, Denmark – the Japanese architect and the venue’s director Astrid la Cour have been working on a new, ambitious plan for the historical site and modern art hub: a permanent extension to the museum’s architecture.
MUSEUMS
Wallpaper*

Amen’s new candleholders take on abstract, sculptural forms

Following the launch of its chakra-inspired candle collection last year, Amen is debuting its latest venture – a collection of figurative ‘light sculptures’ entitled ‘Luminous Beings’. The sculptures are the work of Uruguay-born artist Katharina Kaminski, who has designed the abstract forms as a reflection of her own non-binary identity.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Tokyo, JP
Wallpaper*

Where to eat during Frieze London

After a two-year absence, Frieze is finally back in London. Whether visiting the fair at its homebase in Regent’s Park or one of the satellite events around the city, the experience of indulging in the vast visual feast that is London’s best known art fair is bound to stir up your physical appetite as much as your aesthetic one. To help, we’ve gathered a list of the best art-filled London restaurants, cafés and bars to visit after a day at the fair. From a bar brimming with Jenny Holzers, to a private dining room packed with Tracey Emins, it’s time to dig in.
RESTAURANTS
Wallpaper*

Dynamic Tel Aviv apartment shimmers in the Mediterranean light

Located on the city’s coveted ‘Golden Mile’, a stretch of seafront chock full of aspirational architecture and a cool, urban vibe, this Tel Aviv apartment lacks not in striking wide vistas that bring together modern design and the calming, blue waters of the Mediterranean. Featuring a contemporary apartment interior design created by architect Alex Meitlis, this family home also has plenty to offer when it comes to internal views too. The concept bridges classic minimalism, where a pared-down decor allows the eye and mind to rest, and a dash of glamour, through its refined material palette, art and furniture selection.
WORLD
ARTnews

Galleries Form International Alliance, a Big-Money Caravaggio Mystery, and More—Morning Links for October 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MARKET MACHINATIONS. With Frieze on tap next week, and the major New York auctions about a month away, the art market is humming. At those New York sales, 130 works from the collection of the legendary TV producer Douglas S. Cramer (Dynasty, The Love Boat) will be offered at Sotheby’s, where they are expected to bring in $30 million, ARTnews reports. Meanwhile, 40 dealers from around the world have come together to form an International Galleries Alliance, which has “embryonic plans for everything from summits to an online sales platform,” Melanie Gerlis reports in the Financial Times. To start, it plans to grow to...
VISUAL ART
Wallpaper*

Cao Fei’s dystopian fantasies fuse art and technology

‘Cao Fei is running late,’ says the interpreter for my interview. ‘She can’t get Zoom to work on her new computer.’ The interpreter – he’s calling in from Melbourne, and I, from Singapore – tries to set up FaceTime, but that doesn’t work either. And just as we’ve managed to log on to Google Meet, Cao comes online on Zoom from Beijing. She’s using her old laptop. ‘I’m so sorry.’ The irony of the moment looms large.
ENTERTAINMENT
Wallpaper*

Through the lens of photographer Caroline Tompkins

For Wallpaper’s 25th Anniversary Issue, we asked New York-based photographer Caroline Tompkins – known for her intimate portraits and strangely familiar American landscapes – to turn her lens on five creative luminaries. With a seamless combination of remote and in-person portraits, Tompkins depicted architect Frida Escobedo in Mexico City, designers Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin of Formafantasma in Italy, artist and urban planner Theaster Gates in Chicago, artist and co-founder of Owenscorp Michèle Lamy in Paris, and designer Oki Sato of Nendo in Tokyo.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1924 Duplex’s Remodel Includes an Unrecognizable Kitchen Refresh

Kailee and her fiancé, Kyle, feel lucky to call this whole 1924 duplex home; they bought it from a family friend and live on one side while renting out the other. “Each side is a little over 1,300 square feet and is a mirror image of each other. We love the character that our home has with the crown molding and oak floors,” Kailee explains. Before this, the couple were renting a small condo that she transformed with a modern farmhouse style. Kailee has so much fun designing, she’s decided to make it her career; she offers painting and design services through her website, Copper and Pine.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

The New 9,090-Piece ‘Titanic’ Is One of the Biggest Lego Models Ever

It’s been 110 years since the RMS Titanic was launched in Belfast, but the ill-fated cruise liner is still setting new records—by proxy, at least. An authentic 1:200 replica of the famous ship is now one of the longest and largest Lego models ever released. Comprised from some 9,090 pieces, it spans more than 4.5 feet from tip to tail. That’s obviously quite a bit smaller than the actual 883-foot vessel, but impressive nonetheless. The Titanic model is second only to the Lego Art World Map. This is technically Lego’s biggest set and features 11,695 pieces that connect to create a giant...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
12tomatoes.com

Family Builds Beautiful Home Out Of 12 Shipping Containers

As far as real estate is concerned, bigger has always been better. In more recent times, however, the emphasis seems to be on tiny, as in tiny homes, micro-farms, and condo living. Sometimes, it’s nice to see something that is a little bigger being spotlighted, and that is what we have today.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy