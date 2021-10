In a moment, two completely different emotions were on full display. When Adrian Martinez took the snap and barged up the middle, it looked like the Nebraska quarterback had notched a first down and the Huskers' potential game-winning drive was still alive. But Michigan's Brad Hawkins ripped the ball out of Martinez's hands right before the whistle was about to blow the play dead. Michigan recovered with less than two minutes remaining.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO