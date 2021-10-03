Zack Snyder Teases New 'Army of Thieves' Posters Ahead of Film Release Date
Ahead of the release of Netflix‘s Army of Thieves film, Zack Snyder has teased a new trio of posters to show off the new team for the Army of the Dead prequel. The prequel follows safecracker, Ludwig Dieter, played by Matthis Schweighöfer, and is focused on the early days of Dieter’s career at the beginning of the zombie outbreak, six years prior to the events of Army of the Dead. Dieter is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist and sees him partnering with a group of aspiring criminals. Snyder returns as a writer and producer while Schweighöfer directs the film.hypebeast.com
