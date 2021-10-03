CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zack Snyder Teases New 'Army of Thieves' Posters Ahead of Film Release Date

hypebeast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the release of Netflix‘s Army of Thieves film, Zack Snyder has teased a new trio of posters to show off the new team for the Army of the Dead prequel. The prequel follows safecracker, Ludwig Dieter, played by Matthis Schweighöfer, and is focused on the early days of Dieter’s career at the beginning of the zombie outbreak, six years prior to the events of Army of the Dead. Dieter is hired by a mysterious woman to pull off a heist and sees him partnering with a group of aspiring criminals. Snyder returns as a writer and producer while Schweighöfer directs the film.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentosun.com

'Army of Thieves' trailer released

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): The streaming giant Netflix on Saturday unveiled the first trailer of 'Army of Thieves'- Zack Snyder's prequel to the zombie universe. The trailer was revealed at Saturday's Netflix promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event'. The prequel to 'Army of the Dead' stars Matthias...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Full trailer lands for Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of Thieves’

Netflix has debuted the full trailer for Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of Thieves’, the prequel to ‘Army of the Dead.’. Small-town bank teller Dieter gets drawn into the adventure of a lifetime when a mysterious woman recruits him to join a crew of Interpol’s most wanted criminals, attempting to heist a sequence of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Big Mouth' Season 5 Release Date Revealed in New Poster

Nick Kroll's critically acclaimed and shockingly raunchy animated series Big Mouth will be back on our screens very soon and Netflix has revealed teaser art for the new season that confirms a premiere date for Season 5. Feast your eyes on Rick the Hormone Monster in all of his dysfunctional glory sporting some snazzy knuckle tattoos that read "LOVE" and "HATE." Cryptic? Ominous? Hillarious? You be the judge!
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Zack Snyder
Escapist Magazine

Army of Thieves Full Trailer Is Low on Snyder Zombies and Big on Franchise Expansion

By this point it is quite clear that Army of Thieves, the heist spin-off film from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, isn’t trying to be anything too original. In case that was in doubt, the full official Army of Thieves trailer for the movie, which is coming to Netflix soon, dropped today and literally spells out just how cliche it all is. Maybe that’s a good thing.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Official Trailer, Poster, and Release Date for ‘SKULL: THE MASK’

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film SKULL: THE MASK from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. Co-directed and co-written by Kapel Furman (Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary) and Armando Fonseca (“CineLab”), this film stars Natallia Rodrigues (Elis), Wilton Andrade (VIPs), Tristan Aronovich (Sem Fio), David Wendefilm (Sessão de Terapia) and Rurik Jr. as “Skull.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF? Character Poster Teases A Terrifyingly Powerful New Ultron/Vision Variant

It's been clear for a while now that What If...? is leading to some sort of crossover, but have we already met the show's big bad? We suspected that it might be the squid-like creature (Shuma-Gorath?) from the premiere, but last week's episode concluded with the arrival of a Variant of Ultron who seemingly made that synthetic body that would become The Vision his own.
COMICS
gizmostory.com

The Sandman Series: Netflix Unveils Poster, Cast and Release Date

The approaching American Netflix horror-drama series, The Sandman, has been inspired by the DC Comics published comic series by Neil Gaiman (The Good Omen, Stardust) in the same name. The superhero drama has been developed into series by Allan Heinberg. Neil Gaiman and David S. Goyer join him as the executive producers of the show. Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment are the production companies involved in its making.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales’ Releases New Poster Ahead of Friday’s Debut

Get ready for some LEGO spooks! The brand-new special LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales lands this Friday on Disney Plus, and to remind people this is happening, Disney released today the official poster (see below). A clear homage to The Shining, the poster manages to combine the best of the LEGO humor with the premise of the show. From StarWars.com:
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Will Arrive December 29; New Poster Released

Hail to the king, baby. The Book of Boba Fett now has a new poster, as the new Disney Plus series will arrive on December 29. Perhaps a trailer will be arriving soon?. Moments ago, Disney officially dropped the first poster for The Book of Boba Fett, which will be the first spin-off series to the wildly successful Disney Plus series The Mandalorian. (Based on the current schedule, it seems as though Disney wants their Marvel show Hawkeye to finish airing before their next big original starts streaming.) The series, as the title suggests, will focus on the return of Boba Fett after the events of the second season of the series. The show’s press release is as follows:
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Poster Teases New Halloween Special

Having found great success on Disney Plus with last year’s Holiday Special, LEGO Star Wars will return to streaming on October 1 with Terrifying Tales, the spooky spinoff that’s arriving just in time to kick off the streaming service’s lineup of scary stories. Picking up after the events of The...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Guy Ritchie Spy Film Starring Jason Statham And Aubrey Plaza Gets New Name and Release Date

Operation Fortune is the official new name of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming spy film, which was previously called Five Eyes, according to Collider. It was also announced that the Jason Statham and Aubrey Plaza-starring film is scheduled to be released on January 21, 2022. The film also stars Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
lrmonline.com

The Book Of Boba Fett Premiere Date Revealed Plus New Poster

The Book of Boba Fett premiere date has been revealed as Wednesday, December 29th on Disney+. Disney always said The Book of Boba Fett would premiere in December and they’ve made it by two days. Check out the new poster with the release date below courtesy of StarWars.com. This of...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Jason Bateman Teases Ozark Season 4 Release Date

Last weekend’s TUDUM event saw Netflix drop the first footage from Season 4 of Ozark at long last, and while it was as gripping and atmospheric as we’ve come to expect from one of the platform’s best-ever shows, a lot of fans were disappointed that an official release date didn’t accompany the clip.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Black Widow' Poster Reminds Us of Its Disney+ Release Date

Disney has released new promotional material for Black Widow to remind us of the film’s imminent arrival on Disney+. The studio has released an all-new poster and television spot promoting the film ahead of its wide release on the streamer on October 6, when all subscribers will have access to the film without having to pay an extra cost.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Tommy in Power Book IV: Force as release date is teased

Starz has unveiled a first look at Joseph Sikora's Tommy Egan in sequel series Power Book IV: Force. Taking to Instagram on Monday, October 4, the US network shared an image from the new show, which follows Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the 1990s-set prequel that revolved around Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's drug dealer Kanan Stark, the mentor-turned-rival to Tommy and Ghost.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy