Entering the 2021 season, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix seemed poised for a breakout year, with the Tigers returning plenty of talent on the offensive side and hiring a new head coach in Bryan Harsin. Through the first two games, that seemed to hold true — but two games later, Auburn has benched Nix in favor of sophomore quarterback TJ Finley, who checked into the game in the fourth quarter, with Auburn trailing Georgia State 24-19.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO