CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers promote Equanimeous St. Brown to gameday roster for Week 4

By Yahoo! Sports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers promoted wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad for Week 4 using the COVID-19 replacement option. The team has defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list, providing the opportunity to promote a player from the practice squad as a one-week replacement. St. Brown, who was already promoted to the gameday roster for Week 2, was the pick. He’ll help replace receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was officially placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Packers Have Suffered Another Tough Injury Blow

The Green Bay Packers are quickly losing their depth on defense. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had troubling news to report about one of the team’s pass rushers. Chauncey Rivers, a rotational edge rusher for the Packers, suffered a non-contact injury during Wednesday’s practice. He could be placed...
NFL
Fox News

LeBron James applauds Colin Kaepernick after 49ers' loss to Packers

LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
NBA
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#The Packers#American Football#Gameday#The Green Bay Packers
ClutchPoints

Packers WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to rest of NFL about the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals may have lost their Week 5 showdown to the Green Bay Packers, but they definitely gained the respect of Davante Adams and Co. Green Bay won the contest, albeit by just a small margin at 25-22 and needing overtime to repel the feisty Bengals. After such a tough win, Adams expressed his respect to Cincinnati and sent a warning to the rest of the NFL about the rising AFC North team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Steelers: 3 trade packages for Aaron Rodgers once the season ends

With a quarterback question and his likely availability, here’s how the Pittsburgh Steelers could make an offseason trade for Aaron Rodgers. On Sunday, the 2-1 Green Bay Packers will welcome the 1-2 Pittsburgh Steelers to Lambeau Field. The narrative around the two teams has shifted over the last couple weeks, with Aaron Rodgers rebounding playing well again and Ben Roethlisberger continuing to look like he’s just done.
NFL
On3.com

Matt LaFleur gives update on injured Packers cornerback

The Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt LaFleur are still waiting for more information to determine the status of star cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander sustained a shoulder injury in the Packers’ win over the Steelers. “We’re kind of in a holding pattern until we find out what’s really wrong...
NFL
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick Visiting The Packers

Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton is still trying to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. The defensive end reportedly visited another team today. Charlton checked out the Green Bay Packers, according to the league transaction wire. The Packers are dealing with some injuries up front on defense, so they hosted Charlton and former New York Giants defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers place Valdes-Scantling on IR, elevate St. Brown for Steelers game

The Green Bay Packers placed WR ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ (mar-KWEZ) on injured reserve and elevated ﻿Equanimeous St. Brown﻿ (eck-wah-nihm-ee-ous) from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday as a COVID-19 replacement. The transactions were announced Saturday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers at 49ers: Gameday Preview - 2021 Week 3

Green Bay Packers, Super Bowl, Davante Adams, Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens, Josiah Deguara, 2019 San Francisco 49ers season, Aaron Rodgers, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers took a big step backwards last year, but it wasn't just a Super Bowl hangover, they just had a ton of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two roster moves prior to Week 4's kickoff with the Green Bay Packers. The Steelers elevated wide receiver Cody White and offensive tackle Chaz Green from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive list. Therefore, Pittsburgh can demote both players back to the practice squad following the game without either having to clear waivers.
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet: Week 4 vs the Green Bay Packers

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time Packers lead, 19-16 Last: Steelers Win, 31-28 (Nov. 26, 2017) Home Steelers lead, 8-7 Last: Steelers...
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Jaire Alexander won’t have surgery for now; Packers give injury updates

GREEN BAY (WFRV) – After five days of speculation and second opinions on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury, the All-Pro cornerback will not have season-ending surgery – at least for now. Matt LaFleur said Friday the Packers are “hopeful” Alexander’s shoulder can heal on its own in a matter of weeks. In Sunday afternoon’s game against […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy