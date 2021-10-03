Packers promote Equanimeous St. Brown to gameday roster for Week 4
The Green Bay Packers promoted wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad for Week 4 using the COVID-19 replacement option. The team has defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list, providing the opportunity to promote a player from the practice squad as a one-week replacement. St. Brown, who was already promoted to the gameday roster for Week 2, was the pick. He’ll help replace receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was officially placed on injured reserve on Saturday.www.chatsports.com
