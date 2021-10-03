'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 Premiere Parodies 'The View's' COVID Concerns, Jeff Bezos in Space, 'Cars 4'
In its first episode back after summer hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” dove back into pop culture headlines by producing sketches that parodied “The View” co-hosts’ experiences getting told they tested positive for COVID-19 live on air and mashed up Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ recent space flight with “Star Trek.” But it also threw things back a little bit by allowing guest host Owen Wilson to return to his “Cars” role.www.lmtonline.com
