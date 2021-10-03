'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 Premiere Parodies 'The View's' COVID Concerns, Jeff Bezos in Space, 'Cars 4'

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Owen Wilson and, of course, we were hoping for a sketch early on that would go viral. Ultimately, we got that in the form of a sketch spoofing The View and what happened when some of their hosts had a positive Covid test right in the middle of the show. It was somewhat strange that SNL opted to not use the show’s real name, creating a fictional show called The Talking rather than The View itself. That may have been because poking fun at specific people’s medical conditions could have been a step too far.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO