After re-watching the Packers game, here are three plays that made me go hmmm, for various reasons. Here's another one that the referees and most everyone else missed. Watch Ty Summers (fourth from the right), get blocked in the back for a good ten yards and then tackled to the ground from behind. On another note, where the hell is Kylin Hill going (fifth from the right)? Overall, it was a nice design and execution by the 49ers, getting more blockers than Packers had defenders on that side.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO