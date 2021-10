T.J. Watt‘s importance to the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is well known. The youngest Watt led the NFL in sacks and tackles for a loss last season and was rewarded with a five-year $112 million contract before the 2021 season. We got a glimpse of how hapless the Steelers’ defense is without their star linebacker after Watt missed most of the past two weeks with a groin injury. Pittsburgh gave up 425 yards and 26 points to the Las Vegas Raiders before allowing 24 points to the Cincinnati Bengals to fall to 1-2 on the season.

