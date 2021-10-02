The lesson of the start to the Green Bay Packers’ season? Have some faith

As the calendar turns to October, we are fast approaching the quarter mark of the NFL season and can begin to assess exactly who the 2021 Green Bay Packers are. After a tumultuous offseason that culminated in Aaron Rodgers’ triumphant return to Green Bay on the eve of training camp, it appeared all was calm and the Packers’ train to the Super Bowl was back on track and ready to steamroll through the NFC. The drama was over, the focus was back on football and everything was back to normal.