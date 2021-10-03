CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Holiday observance

A.V. Club
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack As Night (Amazon Prime Video): Maritte Lee Go makes her directorial debut with Black As Night, with Asjha Cooper (All American, Chicago Med) in the lead role. As described in YouTube comments, Black As Night is “Buffy meets Blade.”And let’s be honest, Blade is the only vampire (okay, dhampir) that actually does some good in the world. What has Edward Cullen ever done for anyone? He’s hundreds of years old and he doesn’t even have a job. The movie also stars Keith David, because how could it not?

www.avclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
TV SERIES
A.V. Club

Wild Cards

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): There are no real jokes in this trailer, just lots of hedging. We’re very curious about what subjects will make up Dave Chappelle’s sixth stand-up special for Netflix. But his collaboration with the streamer has already garnered three Emmy awards: two for pre-recorded variety specials and one for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Ghosts: Is CBS' Supernatural Comedy Hauntingly Funny? Grade the Premiere!

When it comes to TV spirits, we’d run in the opposite direction from anything on, say, Evil. But we totally wouldn’t mind being haunted by CBS’ Ghosts, which delivers laughs more than frights in its debut. Based on the BBC One sitcom, the two-episode premiere begins with Manhattanites Sam (played by iZombie‘s Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Never Have I Ever‘s Utkarsh Ambudkar) discovering that her great aunt left behind a big estate. Jay’s hesitant to uproot their lives, while Sam is excited about the free mansion she just inherited. Little do Sam and Jay know that the estate is also...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cassandra Peterson
Person
Keith David
Elle

That ’90s Show

A spinoff of the hit Fox sitcom That ’70s Show has been ordered for Netflix, Variety reports. There's currently an order for 10 episodes of the new show, titled That ’90s Show. It might seem too soon to start parodying the nineties, but there is actually a similar gap between each show's premiere date and the year their universes are set in. This iteration will be produced by Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who were responsible for That ’70s Show and its much less successful spinoff, That ’80s Show.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

3 Denzel Washington Movies Are Blowing Up On Netflix

As the most-watched list proves on an almost daily basis, Netflix subscribers will never grow tired of the mid budget action thriller. That appears to be especially true if your name is Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson or Jason Statham, with all three of the genre titans currently dominating the viewership charts.
MOVIES
San Saba News & Star

Observing contented babies

I don’t think there is anything more enjoyable to observe than a contented baby sleeping in their mother's or father's arms. If you can see their face, you see a look of perfect peace, rest and contentment. On the other hand, there is nothing more upsetting than to see or...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cat#American#Austrian
NASA

Observe the Moon: A Million Dreams

In celebration of International Observe the Moon Night, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission created this music video featuring the song "A Million Dreams," performed by the musical artist P!NK and the Ndlovu Youth Choir from South Africa. On this day, we recognize all of the beautiful aspects of observing the Moon, from the scientific to the inspirational.
ASTRONOMY
Deadline

‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ With Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp Ordered By Netflix

Netflix has given a formal series green light to That ’90s Show, a follow-up to Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner’s hit That ’70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp will anchor the spinoff, reprising their respective roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman. They will executive produce That ’90s Show alongside its creators, That ’70s Show alum Gregg Mettler — who serves as showrunner — Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, and their daughter Lindsay Turner. Set in Wisconsin in 1995, That ’90s Show follows Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who is visiting her grandparents...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Disney+: ‘Black Widow,’ The Muppets and ‘LEGO Star Wars’

It’s a busy month at Disney+, especially for familiar characters enjoying Halloween-themed adventures (sometimes in a galaxy far, far away). October also sees the arrival of a big MCU title, a documentary about a pioneering explorer, and some peeks behind the Disney curtain. But first, can The Force stand up to things that go bump in the night? Buy:Disney Bundle Ad-Free Dealat$13.99 Watch everything for free with a subscription to Disney+. A Disney+ subscription costs $7.99/month. Your best deal is to grab the Disney Bundle, which gets you access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for just $13 (with ads). The ad-free Disney...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: Reitman’s Reboot Brings a Little Spirit Back Into a Flailing Franchise

The “Ghostbusters” franchise has gone through quite a few permutations in the decades since director Ivan Reitman’s original feature was released in 1984. And while the kooky spirit and basic concept of the first film remain unchanged in each iteration, from the two ’90s animated TV series to 2016’s gender-swapped reboot, the property itself is continually in a creative flux. It’s no wonder it’s going through yet another change — and showing marked growing pains in the process. Director/ co-writer Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” hits the reboot button once more, this time carrying a familial cinematic legacy. Yet with all...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Releases New ‘The Wheel of Time’ Clip, Adds Three to Season 2 Cast (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video and Sony Pictures Television released a new clip from “The Wheel of Time” and announced Ceara Coveney, Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal will join the cast as series regulars in Season 2. Based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling fantasy novels, “The Wheel of Time” is set in an epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful all-female organization called Aes Sedai, embarks on an adventure with five men and women — with one prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy...
TV SERIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

British Actor Tanya Fear Missing In Hollywood As Concern Grows

A British actor who moved to Hollywood to pursue stand-up comedy has been missing for several days, friends and associates say. The Los Angeles Police Department has completed a missing person’s report. Tanya Fear, whose credits include “Doctor Who” and “Kickass-2,” has “gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area” and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy