Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zeiin Shūgō! Game's Opening Movie Streamed
Game launches in December for Switch; in April 2022 or later for PS4, Steam. Arc System Works revealed the opening movie for Kunio-kun no Sangokushi da yo: Zeiin Shūgō! (It's Kunio's Record of the Three Kingdoms: Everyone Assemble!), the latest game in the Nekketsu Kо̄ha Kunio-kun franchise, during its Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation on Sunday. The video reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch in December, and will launch for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam in April 2022 or later.www.animenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0