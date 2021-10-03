2 Arrested After Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries During Trolley Station Stabbing

Police and paramedics attempt to calm a struggling suspect following her companion’s arrest in a Palm City stabbing. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

San Diego police found a man suffering from several stab wounds inside a car at the Palm Avenue Trolley Station parking lot Saturday, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspects following the late-afternoon attack on the trolley tracks, and was able to point them in the direction the male and female had fled, according to OnScene.TV

Police located the duo in the 900 block of Hollister Street, prompting the female suspect to allegedly assault an officer. Police had been trying to detain the male suspect when she allegedly interfered.

A witness, OnScene reported, positively identified the male suspect. Meanwhile, officers, concerned about the female’s mental state, sent her to a local hospital.

Those treating the victim called his wounds life threatening.

Authorities closed the station during the investigation.