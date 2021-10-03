CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

2 Arrested After Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries During Trolley Station Stabbing

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQBlo_0cFXULNo00
Police and paramedics attempt to calm a struggling suspect following her companion’s arrest in a Palm City stabbing. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

San Diego police found a man suffering from several stab wounds inside a car at the Palm Avenue Trolley Station parking lot Saturday, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspects following the late-afternoon attack on the trolley tracks, and was able to point them in the direction the male and female had fled, according to OnScene.TV

Police located the duo in the 900 block of Hollister Street, prompting the female suspect to allegedly assault an officer. Police had been trying to detain the male suspect when she allegedly interfered.

A witness, OnScene reported, positively identified the male suspect. Meanwhile, officers, concerned about the female’s mental state, sent her to a local hospital.

Those treating the victim called his wounds life threatening.

Authorities closed the station during the investigation.

Comments / 2

 

Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole in Mother’s Ocean Beach Stabbing Death

A man who killed his mother by stabbing her dozens of times in Ocean Beach was sentenced Wednesday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Daniel Chase McKibben, 39, pleaded guilty earlier this year to murder and other allegations stemming from the slaying of 59-year-old Heidi Green, whose body was found on May 1, 2019, inside a garbage can in the garage of a condominium on Niagara Avenue. The rental property was owned by Green, a Los Angeles County resident, according to preliminary hearing testimony.
Man Hurt in Vehicle Rollover on Rain-Slicked Route 67 in Poway

A man was injured Friday after his pickup truck skidded on a rain-slicked road and rolled over into some bushes on State Route 67 in Poway, the Poway Fire Department said. The driver, whose name was not released, was alone in the vehicle, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Palomar Medical Center, said Battalion Chief Rodney Ortiz.
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

