Flash Flood Warning issued for Lonoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 00:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lonoke The National Weather Service in Little Rock has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Lonoke County in central Arkansas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1215 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen over the past 2 to 3 hours with heavy rainfall expected to continue. As a result...flash flooding is expected to continue. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jacksonville, Lonoke, Carlisle, Parnell, South Bend, Fairview in Lonoke County, Woodlawn, Furlow and Kerr. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED