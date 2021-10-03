Bernard's record day for Hampden-Sydney not enough, as Washington & Lee wins, 32-30

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. (WSET) — Washington and Lee University converted four of four two-point conversions and stopped Hampden-Sydney College on its lone two-point attempt with just 29-seconds remaining for a dramatic 32-30 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football road win on Saturday afternoon on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. The host Tigers drove 83 yards on seven plays to score the last-minute touchdown, but needed the two points to tie, and the visiting Generals denied the potential game-tying opportunity on an incomplete pass. W&L improved to 4-1 overall, 3-0 in the ODAC, while H-SC is now 2-3 overall, 2-1 in the ODAC.