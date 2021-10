COLBERT COUNTY — Arthur “Bo” Keenum, Jr. went to be with the Lord on October 1, 2021. He was a native of Colbert County and a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church. His family will receive friends for visitation Monday, October 4, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 12 p.m., in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Greg Beasley officiating. Burial will be in Vandiver Hollow Cemetery.