CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

River City Girls 2 - Trailer (Japanese) | TGS 2021

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the River City Girls 2 trailer revealed during the Arc System Works livestream at TGS 2021. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

WayForward’s sneak peek at incoming remaster River City Girls Zero

I love the River City Girls. Y’all know that. So I’m stoked to see these early screenshots from WayForward’s upcoming remake/remaster River City Girls Zero, which is currently headed to Nintendo Switch at some point later this year. River City Girls Zero is an updated, English language edition of Super...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scarlet Nexus - Official Xbox Game Pass Trailer | TGS 2021

Scarlet Nexus arrives on Xbox Game Pass today. The new trailer gives us a quick look at the game. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Eternal Return - Official Gameplay Trailer | TGS 2021

Watch the trailer for Eternal Return, a unique mix of MOBA, Battle Royale, and Survival elements. Take on Lumia Island as one of 18 players solo or with a team of friends and prove your strength, ability, and wit. Eternal Return is coming to the Windows Store on October 19, 2021 with a special Game Pass Perks offer. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Arc System Works Reveals Its Debut Trailer For River City Girls 2

A few months ago, we got our first look at River City Girls 2, in the form of a series of screenshots and character reveals. Now, publisher Arc System Works and developer WayForward have released the game's debut trailer. Although it's in Japanese, it still gives fans a pretty good idea of what to expect from this upcoming multiplayer beat 'em up.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River City Girls#Tgs#Girls 2#Tokyo Game Show#Video Game#Japanese#Tgs 2021#Ign
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise - Official Steam PC Trailer | TGS 2021

Monster Hunter Rise is officially coming to Steam on January 12, 2022. The Steam version will launch with a variety of optimizations for PC, including 4K, high-res textures, uncapped framerates, 21:9 ultrawide support, and more. Try out the Monster Hunter Rise Demo on Steam starting October 13, 2021. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

RPG Time! The Legend of Wright TGS 2021 Online trailer, screenshots

Publisher Aniplex and developer DeskWorks! have released the Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online trailer and screenshots for hand-drawn notebook adventure game RPG Time! The Legend of Wright. RPG Time! The Legend of Wright is due out for Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC this winter. It will support both English...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

The Dark World: KARMA Gets A New TGS 2021 Trailer

The Dark World: KARMA got a new trailer during TGS 2021, showing off new gameplay along with more information from lead gamer designer Joseph Shi. The game will have the player investigating a city controller by Leviathan Corp to resolve critical incidents. Players will solve puzzles using key items and dive into the minds of people.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

20 Minutes of Shin Megami Tensei V Gameplay (Japanese)

IGN Japan went hands on with Shin Megami Tensei V for the Nintendo Switch. Since the gameplay video contains a lot of Japanese text, here's a quick summary to help you to follow along! In this 20-minute gameplay clip, we see the player character (named in the demo only as "Protagonist") learn the ropes as a series of tutorial messages explain the basics of movement, jumping, exploration and combat. The voice of another character, Aogami, directs the boy to reach Tokyo Tower as the "main quest" begins. From there, we see the boy interact with a small red critter called a Miman before becoming embroiled in an encounter with a pixie. As the battle starts, the Protagonist chooses to "Talk" rather than to attack, and after some successful conversation choices she eventually joins the party. As they proceed, we learn that attacking enemies on the map while unseen will give the player an advantage. In a battle, the Protagonist uses an item to identify the monsters' weaknesses and then attack accordingly. Later, we see the player talking to monsters such as an Onmoraki in battle by selecting "Talk" and then choosing to be "friendly", allowing the Protagonist to negotiate, with a chance of increasing his party even further. Finally, the player meets Sophia, who teaches the boy a "Miracle" in exchange for Glory points accrued through the demo and lets him use the Onmoraki's essence to gain new powers, before entering into one last battle against three three Mandrakes, where the gameplay ends. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Tokyo, JP
fingerguns.net

TGS 2021 – New Stranger Of Paradise Trailer, Demo and Release Date

TGS 2021 and there was an hour’s worth of Square Enix announcements – not a single one of them new. However there was more detail on a variety of games including the release date and a far more in-depth trailer for Stranger Of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins, that Dark Souls-inspired Final Fantasy game that looks to remake the original Warriors of Light story with ultra brutal combat. Check out the trailer below – it’s chock full of new creatures from Final Fantasy lore, more cutscenes showcasing a new female party member, and lots more Chaos!
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

River City Girls 2 Game's Trailer Reveals Japanese Cast

Honoka Kuroki, Sumire Morohoshi star in game releasing next year. Arc System Works revealed a new trailer for the River City Girls 2 sequel game during its Tokyo Game Show 2021 presentation on Sunday. The game will release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2022. WayForward is again developing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dungeon Encounters - Official Announcement Trailer | TGS 2021

From the design team behind the Final Fantasy games, Dungeon Encounters is a unique dungeon exploration RPG. The game takes players on an expedition to chart the depths of a mysterious labyrinth. Solve puzzles, defeat monsters, and overcome obstacles as you explore. Dungeon Encounters will be released on October 14 on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Triangle Strategy Characters Shown in Extended TGS 2021 Trailer

During the Square Enix Enix Presents TGS 2021 presentation, a new Triangle Strategy trailer showed off various characters and more gameplay. Not only did the main cast appear, but it offered a glimpse of the other allies that players will encounter along the way. The Triangle Strategy characters shown during...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Little Witch Nobeta launches in 2022, TGS 2021 Online trailer

3D action shooting game Little Witch Nobeta will leave Early Access and launch for PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam in 2022, publisher Justdan International and developers Pupuya Games and SimonCreative announced. It will support Japanese audio, and English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese text. Get the latest details below.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier gets a new TGS 2021 trailer

Square Enix are jumping into the battle royale arena with Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, a last-player standing multiplayer shooter that is one of the more unexpected spin-offs from the iconic JRPG series. Following the closed beta test back in June, Square Enix has dropped a new trailer for...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

This Week (October 1) on Switch eShop: Nickelodeon and TGS

Wow, an eShop write-up that actually starts on the first day of the month. I don’t think it has happened before. Well, anyway this week Japan’s biggest gaming event Tokyo Game Show 2021 is currently ongoing until October 3 so aside from the usual new releases a bunch of Japanese games is also on sale on the Switch eShop. Let’s check this week’s deals and new games you can download for your Nintendo Switch.
FIFA
Siliconera

Echoes of Mana TGS 2021 Trailer Shows Off Gameplay

Square Enix offered a look at gameplay from Echoes of Mana, the previously announced mobile spin-off of the Mana series. The latest trailer for it was shown off during Square Enix’s Tokyo Game Show 2021 stream event. Check out the trailer below. The trailer declared that “a new journey is...
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

RPG Time! The Legend of Wright - TGS 2021 Trailer

Aniplex and Deskworks have released a new trailer for RPG Time! The Legend of Wright, showcasing the game's quirky scrapbook stylings. The game is set to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this winter. RPG Time has been in the works for a while now. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

River City Girls 2 Receives First Trailer Highlighting Playable Cast and Fast-Paced Brawling; PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Arc System Works has shared the first official trailer for the upcoming River City Girls 2, highlighting various playable characters and their chaotic, swift fighting styles. Developed by Wayforward, known for their extensive history with the Shantae series, River City Girls is a 2D side-scrolling beat-em-up series of games where players do as one would expect.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The TGS trailer for Earth Defense Force 6 shows destruction and disturbing aliens

This week there was all the good news that Earth Defense Force 6 is coming to PlayStation. But with that comes the sad news that the launch has been delayed to 2022. As part of the Tokyo Game Show 2021, there were new gameplay impressions from D3 Publisher and Sandlot on the latest EDF offshoot. In it the different character classes were shown.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy