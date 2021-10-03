CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL': Colin Jost & Michael Che Pay Tribute to Norm Macdonald in 'Bittersweet' Weekend Update

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Jost and Michael Che are honoring Norm Macdonald. The Weekend Update hosts shared a special tribute to the late comedy legend during Saturday Night Live's season 47 debut. At the close of the Weekend Update segment on Saturday, Jost and Che addressed Macdonald's passing, explaining that it's "a bittersweet...

Related
UPI News

'SNL' honors late cast member Norm Macdonald

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live paid tribute to its late cast member Norm Macdonald during its Season 47 premiere. Macdonald, who appeared on the show 1993-99, died of cancer last month. He was 61. "It is a bittersweet night for us tonight," Colin Jost said at the top...
TVLine

SNL Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald During Season 47 Premiere

Saturday Night Live gave the late Norm Macdonald the last word during Weekend Update. The beloved ’90s cast member (and former Update anchor) died on Sept. 14 following a private battle with cancer. His passing was acknowledged during the Season 47 premiere by current Update fixtures Colin Jost and Michael Che (watch video embedded above). “It’s a bittersweet night for us,” Jost said. “Norm is the reason I ever wanted to do Weekend Update, so tonight we thought we’d turn the last few jokes of Update over to Norm.” What followed was a montage featuring cracks at President Clinton and, naturally, O.J. Simpson,...
Primetimer

SNL's Norm Macdonald tribute was a reminder of the vitality the show once had

James Austin Johnson making his debut as President Biden in the Season 47 premiere cold open was a step in the right direction after having celebrities like Alec Baldwin play President Trump and Jim Carrey play Joe Biden, says David Sims. The cold open also showcased Saturday Night Live's largest-ever cast. "That grouping of talent is a fine example of just how deep the SNL bench is now, and how depressing it is to see it wasted," says Sims. "(Aidy) Bryant, (Cecily) Strong, (Ego) Nwodim, and (Melissa) Villaseñor are seasoned actors with years of experience being funny on the show, but they tend to get crammed into stilted sketches like this one, in which each performer tosses off a zingy one-liner about the person they’re portraying but otherwise stands motionless. Johnson’s Biden didn’t leave much of a mark, but that’s in part because of the material he was given, including rote political jabs about Democrats in disarray. As much as I appreciate the introduction of new talent, most of last night’s show was extremely familiar stuff. The host, Owen Wilson, gamely performed bit parts, did a loose Jeff Bezos impression, and satirized his work on the Pixar movie Cars. Held-over pandemic humor came in the form of a goofy school-board meeting and a talk show plagued with false-positive test results. On 'Weekend Update,' Colin Jost and Michael Che—now the longest-tenured pair of hosts in SNL’s history—turned in the same dispirited work they’ve been doing for years. Pete Davidson dropped by for a segment on the Met Gala that seemed to reflect his bafflement that he was somehow still on the show." Sims adds: "Perhaps the most unintentionally piercing moment came as Jost and Che memorialized Norm Macdonald, the former 'Weekend Update' anchor and SNL cast member who died last month. As part of the tribute, the show played a few of Macdonald’s best one-liners from behind the 'Update' desk, and I was again reminded of what a fearless performer he was, unafraid to tell jokes that might bother his bosses or leave audiences bewildered. That’s a vitality SNL hasn’t had in many years, and unless it actually embraces the punchier online energy it’s clearly trying to emulate, it likely won’t get back there."
Boston Globe

In season opener, ‘SNL’ lampoons Democrats, COVID, and offers heartfelt tribute to Norm MacDonald

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 47th season with host Owen Wilson Saturday night, and the show did not disappoint. Wilson, an actor best known for comedic roles in movies like “Wedding Crashers,” allowed his humor and quirkiness to shine throughout each sketch. The 52-year-old even had support in the audience from his brothers, actors Luke and Andrew Wilson.
