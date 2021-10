SIOUX FALLS — Watertown High School’s girls tennis team turned in a very successful opening day Thursday in the state Class AA tournament. The Arrows advanced three singles players (Jaida Young at No. 3, Leyla Meester at No. 4 and Faith Berg at No. 6) and one doubles team (Young-Grace Ortmeier at No. 2) to the semifinals and were tied for fourth in the 12-team tourney with 199 points.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO