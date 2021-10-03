Teenage Boy Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Girls, 12 And 13, In Chino

CHINO (CBSLA) – Police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with the sexual assault of two girls and they think there might be more victims.

A 13-year-old boy has been accused of sexually assaulting 12 and 13-year-old girls at two different apartment complexes in Chino. Two other teenage girls have now come forward and police are investigating.

Authorities say the juvenile suspect got to know his victims on the campus of Cal Aero Preserve Academy.

“…it’s a very sensitive topic,” Sgt. Jesus Jacquez of the Chino Police Department said. “I can tell you that it is our priority to get to the bottom of it and investigate the situation thoroughly.”

The Chino Valley School Unified School District gave a statement Saturday, saying in part, “The Cal Aero staff took immediate action contacting the Chino Police Department after becoming aware of the situation involving multiple students. Our focus right now is to preserve the safety and wellbeing of our youth while providing supports to our students and Cal Aero school community.”

The 13-year-old suspect was booked into the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigators urge any other victims to contact the Chino Police Department.