The Bruins go 2-0 vs. Clackamas and Sandy, while the Cavaliers beat the Pioneers.At this point, midway through the season, most high school cross country teams are just working to improve and staying focused on the district meet looming a month in the future. That was certainly the case at Barlow High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, when the Bruins hosted both Clackamas and Sandy in a Mt. Hood Conference three-way meet. Barlow and Clackamas both focused on tempo runs on Wednesday, and Sandy came in shorthanded, but in the end, the Bruins posted two wins, beating Clackamas 19-42 and...

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO