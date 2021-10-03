Gina Murdock: If you want to be free, you have to let them be

I love riding my mountain bike on the trails near my house in Hunter Creek. These trails are surrounded by some of the most beautiful wilderness I’ve ever seen (thanks to visionary land stewards Dottie Fox, Joy Caudill, Connie Harvey). As I whiz by on my bike, I marvel at the diverse range of flowers, trees and bushes bursting from the earth and I delight in the squeeks of squirrels and the songs of the birdies overhead. It is simply joy-full, especially with the gleaming, golden fall colors.