Eureka, CA

Eureka Rally for Reproductive Rights and Abortion Justice at the Humboldt County Courthouse

By Christinna Bautista
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 7 days ago

EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Today, women’s rights advocates gathered around the country to protest against the country’s most restrictive abortion law launching a series of 660 marches around the United States to support reproductive freedom.

A crowd gathered at the Humboldt County Courthouse chanting with posters in hand in response to Texas’s six-week abortion ban. The protest was put together by planned parenthood in Eureka. The rally is set to defend and protect reproductive rights.

“And Texas is pushing to threat for our nation, and we need to be heard, so that doesn’t continue,” Megan Hughes, a Eureka resident.

In September, Texas issued a restrictive abortion law; it uses a unique legal approach and interferes with citizens to enforce it, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act and Senate Bill 8.

It has had a strong effect causing two dozen abortion clinics to no longer offer abortion services in cases where cardiac activity is detected, which usually begins at around six weeks of pregnancy.

On Friday, a federal judge heard arguments from the state of Texas and the federal government on whether the Texas law that bans nearly all abortions in the state should be suspended as the courts decide if it is legal.

“I actually do not come out to rallies hardly at all. So this one, I drove an hour and a half to be here,” Vicki Dillard,  Resident from Mad River.

Senate Bill 8 was passed by the Texas legislature and signed into law by Governor  Greg Abbott, and the law would need to be enforced by private citizens filing civil lawsuits.

Those private parties are entitled to10 thousand dollars, and their legal fees are recovered if they successfully sue those who aid an abortion.

Community Organizations Active in Disaster was launched

HUMBOLDT, Calif. (KIEM)- It has been a week since the Community Organizations Active in Disaster was launched. Also known as COAD. Its purpose is to connect different sectors across the county to increase disaster resilience throughout the community of Humboldt. The COAD is set to work as a community hub. They will enhance partnerships for […] The post Community Organizations Active in Disaster was launched appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Prescribed Burn Planned in Ettersburg Area

ETTERSBURG, Calif. (KIEM)- Cal Fire planned a professionally controlled prescribed burn for the consumption of grass and brush on 135 acres of ranch land. The burn started today at around 11:30 A.M. These burns are part of the prescribed fire program for vegetative management and reducing hazardous fire fuels. The treatment helps enhance the health […] The post Prescribed Burn Planned in Ettersburg Area appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Doxo Insights Data Show Eureka Residents are Paying More on Many Household Bills

EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM)- Doxo Insights is a company based in Seattle. They offer bill paying services where several household bills can be paid at once through their app or online.Their goal is to protect people from the hidden and avoidable fees that come with paying bills like overdraft and late fees that are both harmful […] The post Doxo Insights Data Show Eureka Residents are Paying More on Many Household Bills appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
People of New Directions are making a difference

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- People of New Directions social enterprise has been in the business for nearly ten years. They focus on picking up trash and making the community cleaner. “Our process is we go into the camps, and we work with the homeless knowing that they have no place to go, and they are in […] The post People of New Directions are making a difference appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
HSU Offers Mandatory Weekly Testing for Unvaccinated Students On Campus

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- As Humboldt State University continues on with its Fall 2021 semester, the school continues to  enforce Covid guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated students and faculty on campus. HSU requires a full mask mandate and proof of vaccination to be on campus grounds. However the vaccine requirement can be exempted for medical and […] The post HSU Offers Mandatory Weekly Testing for Unvaccinated Students On Campus appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
A wanted man was peacefully taken into custody

ARCATA. Calif.(KIEM)- After about two hours of negotiations, an Arcata man surrenders peacefully to Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies. 34-year-old Mathew Dilley was wanted on multiple felony charges, including a high-speed pursuit last night. At about ten this morning, HCSO received a call that Dilley walked along Sutter Road in McKinleyville.  When deputies contacted Dilley, he […] The post A wanted man was peacefully taken into custody appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
ARCATA, CA
Samoa Peninsula Fire Department Burglaries

SAMOA, Calif.(KIEM)- The Samoa Peninsula Fire Department is staffed entirely by volunteers, and they need every piece of equipment they have. But on Thursday, someone broke into the station and left a big mess. Fire Chief Dale Unea and his wife discovered that all three vehicles had been ransacked, and supplies were scattered all over […] The post Samoa Peninsula Fire Department Burglaries appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
SAMOA, CA
