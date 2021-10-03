CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' passing paucity not a problem for Winston, Payton

By Brian Holland
 7 days ago

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston says coach Sean Payton is teaching him new ways to win.

Winston says it’s different for a team not to rely more on his throwing arm to move the ball. But he also says it’s worth it because New Orleans has demonstrated it can win with running and defense in two of the first three weeks of the season. Winston ranks 32nd in the NFL in yards passing per game with 129. But the last time he led the NFL in passing with Tampa Bay in 2019, the Buccaneers missed the playoffs and let Winston go.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

