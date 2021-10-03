CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Saturday Night Live' Season 47 Premiere Parodies 'The View's' COVID Concerns, Jeff Bezos in Space, 'Cars 4'

By Danielle Turchiano
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its first episode back after summer hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” dove back into pop culture headlines by producing sketches that parodied “The View” co-hosts’ experiences getting told they tested positive for COVID-19 live on air and mashed up Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ recent space flight with “Star Trek.” But it also threw things back a little bit by allowing guest host Owen Wilson to return to his “Cars” role.

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Beam me up, Jeff! William Shatner lends Blue Origin star power

When Star Trek first aired in 1966, America was still three years away from putting people on the Moon and the idea that people could one day live and work in space seemed like a fantasy. On October 12, William Shatner -- Captain James T. Kirk to Trekkies -- is set to become the first member of the iconic show's cast to journey to the final frontier, as a guest aboard a Blue Origin suborbital rocket. For fans, the 10-minute hop from a West Texas base back to Earth will be a fitting coda for a pop culture phenomenon that inspired generations of astronauts. "I plan to be looking out the window with my nose pressed against the window, the only thing that I don't want to see is a little gremlin looking back at me," the 90-year-old Canadian, who will become the oldest person ever to go to space, joked in a video release.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Dad

90-Yr-Old William Shatner to Boldly Go to Space With Jeff Bezos

In the 60s, he boldly went where no man had gone before. Now, when he’s well past his 60s, he’s finally going to get his chance, sort of. I don’t know if I’d call it the new space race, but over the past few years, the world’s billionaires have taken it upon themselves to extend our forays into outer space. Elon Musk is building ships, Richard Branson is hosting flights, and over the summer, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos flew into space (did that count?) with a few other civilians. Now Bezos plans to go back – this time, with some experienced backup: legendary spaceship captain William Tiberius Kirk – aka William Shatner.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Saturday Night Live spoofs The View – Covid test results crisis

Tonight’s Saturday Night Live was hosted by Owen Wilson and, of course, we were hoping for a sketch early on that would go viral. Ultimately, we got that in the form of a sketch spoofing The View and what happened when some of their hosts had a positive Covid test right in the middle of the show. It was somewhat strange that SNL opted to not use the show’s real name, creating a fictional show called The Talking rather than The View itself. That may have been because poking fun at specific people’s medical conditions could have been a step too far.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Owen Wilson: Everything you need to know about Saturday Night Live’s first host of the new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with Owen Wilson set to host the first episode of the 47th season. It’s the first time the actor has ever hosted the late night comedy show, although he appeared in 2016 in the Weekend Update slot as his Zoolander character, Hansel, alongside his co-star for that film, Ben Stiller. Last year, Wilson revealed why he’s never hosted the show before, saying: “I get really nervous with public speaking” on former SNL cast member Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series Hiking with Kevin. He continued: “I’ve never done any of those...
TV & VIDEOS
flickprime.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ goofs on Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with his own ‘Star Trek’ series

Saturday Night Live premiered its forty seventh season on Saturday and the occasion was marked in model with some fun-filled acts on the show. One of the highlights of the show was the trailer of a Star Trek-inspired collection sketch on billionaires going to area, resulting in some attention-grabbing conditions. Guest host Owen Wilson led the best way by entering into the sneakers of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The makers quirkily match the billionaire into the setting of Star Trek in a sketch that delivers quirks for near two-and-a-half minutes.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Owen Wilson is Jeff Bezos as “SNL” Parodies Billionaires in Space

Saturday Night Live and Star Trek have a long and complicated history, beginning with a 1976 sketch about Star Trek‘s cancelation and moving forward from there. Sometimes the results have been good (i.e. Chris Pine channeling his inner William Shatner); sometimes, less so (i.e. last season’s bizarre riff on Gen Z). For the season premiere of the show’s 47th season, SNL returned to the well of Star Trek parodies — but this time, the show had a bigger satirical target in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

'Saturday Night Live’ Mocks the Billionaire Space Race in New Sketch

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the billionaire space race in a new sketch that aired this weekend, with Owen Wilson playing Jeff Bezos aboard his Blue Origin spacecraft. The sketch, titled “Billionaire Star Trek,” follows Bezos and his crew that flew in the company’s real-life inaugural space launch in...
TV & VIDEOS
PennLive.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ calls it a ‘bittersweet night,’ pays tribute to late Norm Macdonald during season premiere

“Saturday Night Live” aired a tribute to former Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald during this week’s premiere of its 47th season. After swapping jokes as usual Saturday about the week’s biggest headlines, current Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took a moment to honor their beloved predecessor, who died last month at age 61 after a private battle with cancer.
NFL
Deadline

In ‘SNL’ Promo, Kim Kardashian West Pooh-Poohs Pressure Of Doing Comedy: “Everyone Else Won’t Look As Good As Me, Will They?”

In a new promo for tomorrow’s episode of Saturday Night Live, host-to-be Kim Kardashian West tells cast member Cecily Strong she isn’t nervous about trying sketch comedy. (Watch the clip above.) “I don’t have to write sketches, do I?” she asks Strong, who confirms she doesn’t. “Memorize lines?” she asks. Halsey, this week’s musical guest, points out, “No, they’re on cue cards.” Bringing the conversation back to her traditional strong suit, West inquires, “Everyone else won’t look as good as me, will they?” Replies Strong, “Absolutely not.” Satisfied, West declares, “It’s so easy.” As is often the case with the weekly promos, this...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

"Saturday Night Live" Season 47 Cast Shakeup

"The Haunting of Hill House" Alums Reunite for "Midnight Mass" Olivia Jade "Accidentally Blacked Out" Performing on "DWTS" JoJo Siwa Feels She "Already Won" on 1st Night of "DWTS" 2 days ago. Top 6 CRAZIEST Moments on "KUWTK" 4 days ago. September 16, 2021. Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child...
TV SHOWS
Showbiz411

“Star Trek” Captain William Shatner, 90, Going into Space for Real with Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, Didn’t Book on PriceLine

William Shatner, the now 90 year old actor who originated the role of Captain James T. Kirk on “Star Trek” is going into space. For real. Shatner will fly on one of Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origins rockets on October 12th along with Blue Origin’s own Audrey Powers, who serves as the company’s Voice President of Mission & Flight Operations. These two will round out the four-person crew that includes previously announced passengers Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.
ENTERTAINMENT
omahanews.net

90-year-old Shatner of Star Trek to travel into space with Jeff Bezos

KENT, Washington: William Shatner, the American actor who gained fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk in the 1960s Star Trek television series, is going to fly into space aboard Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket on 12th October. Shatner, 90, who will become the oldest person to fly to outer space,...
KENT, WA
New York Post

Kim Kardashian calls comedy icons for help ahead of ‘SNL’ gig

Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” preparations are no laughing matter. The reality-TV superstar, 40, is set to make her hosting debut on the live sketch show this weekend, and she’s reportedly called in a crew of comedy legends to ensure she’s a success. Kardashian has asked Dave Chappelle, 48, Ellen...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: Fans praise Kim Kardashian for ‘slaying’ opening monologue with jokes about Kanye West and OJ Simpson

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Kim Kardashian West’s Hosting Debut

“Saturday Night Live” saw another hosting debut this weekend, this time in the form of a celebrity who could possibly even be called the complete opposite of last week’s host, Owen Wilson: Kim Kardashian West. The influencer/reality TV star/mogul took the stage at Studio 8H for the first time ever on Saturday night, poking fun at herself and her family in the process. Host: Kim Kardashian West In terms of the proverbial 2021 “bingo card,” surely no one had “Kim Kardashian kills it during her ‘SNL’ monologue” on theirs. But that is exactly what she did in her four-and-a-half-minute monologue, as she...
CELEBRITIES

