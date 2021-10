The annual parade – on the Friday before Thanksgiving – is on. Look for Santa and Mrs. Claus, of course, aboard a classic, decommissioned 1976 Pierce Fire Engine. But this year you will also see members of the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Team. Cast members from the Fort Wayne Ballet's “Nutcracker” are expected to be part of the activities, and so are members of Fort Wayne Community Schools “b Instrumental” program.