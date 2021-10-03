CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kacey Musgraves Performs 'Star-Crossed' Songs on 'SNL' Season Premiere

By Joseph Hudak
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKacey Musgraves performed songs off her new album Star-Crossed on the 47th season premiere of Saturday Night Live. Musgraves played a stripped-down version of “Justified” as her first number, seated on a stool and strumming a guitar that obscured any clothes she may have been wearing — creating the illusion that she was naked, a subtle homage to a scene in Forrest Gump. “If I need just a little/More time to deal with the fact/That you should have treated me right,” she sang, her legs crossed in cowboy boots.

