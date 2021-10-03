Kacey Musgraves Performs 'Star-Crossed' Songs on 'SNL' Season Premiere

It’s the start of a big new season this weekend for Saturday Night Live, its 47th, to be precise. And what could be bigger than bringing two Texans on board for the show? That’s what’s on deck for SNL, as witnessed in this week’s promo, as Golden, Texas native and musical guest Kacey Musgraves and Dallas-born host Owen Wilson teamed up with Kenan Thompson (an Atlanta outlier) to bring some down-home flavor to the show’s tout. When Musgraves noted to Wilson that she is a fellow Texan, Thompson asked, “Is everything really bigger in Texas? Like, are the burgers huge?” Depends on who’s making them, Wilson responded. “I make them about the size of my fist,” Musgraves said, holding up her closed hand. “I’m not going to your barbecue,” Thompson said, pointing for emphasis. In the second segment, Thompson requested that Musgraves perform for them. “I don’t have my guitar,” she said. “That’s all right, you can just slap our little bellies,” Wilson said. “I don’t think that’s gonna work,” Musgraves said. “Maybe not for you,” Thompson quipped, launching into a Bobby McFerrin take. Musgraves returns to SNL for her first trip back since 2018.

