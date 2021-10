No. 7 Bearcats biggest obstacle to undefeated season. Notre Dame has come to the crossroads of its season. The ninth-ranked Irish are undefeated heading into a matchup with what could be the last ranked team on their schedule: No. 7 Cincinnati. Notre Dame is coming off a resounding 41-13 win over 18th-ranked Wisconsin, but the only reward it will receive for that triumph is an opportunity against an even better opponent . The Bearcats, under coach Luke Fickell, have won 11 consecutive regular-season games and have spent 16 straight weeks in the AP top 10.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO