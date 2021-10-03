Festival celebrates pit bulls

Saturday at Freimann Square was a treat for many of Fort Wayne’s furriest friends. Dozens of families and their dogs participated in the 10th annual Pits in the Park hosted by the Fort Wayne Pit Bull Coalition. The day featured food and desserts from area vendors, a pet parade, a paw art booth and a pet costume contest, won by a dog named Nova wearing a costume rocket on her back. The event is also a fundraiser to help support the organization, coalition president Megan Close said.