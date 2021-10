The Lord spoke to Job, “Have you comprehended the vast expanses of the earth? Tell me, if you know all this.” - Job 38:18 (NIV) Job 38:1-7 One morning I met up with my instructor at the scientific complex of our college, and we went to the room where our Transmission Electron Microscope is kept. In the dim room my instructor showed me the controls, and we started to view our sample. Looking at the computer monitor of the microscope, the image started to zoom in, and suddenly I could see the atomic structure of the sample!

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO