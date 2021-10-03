'Saturday Night Live' Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald in Season 47 Premiere
The first “Weekend Update” segment of “Saturday Night Live’s” 47th season paid tribute to former cast member Norm Macdonald. First, current cast member Pete Davidson joined “Update” co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost at the desk wearing a shirt with Macdonald’s image on it. Davidson sat down with them to discuss his appearance at the Met Gala, but shortly after, NBC’s late-night sketch comedy series used the last few minutes of the segment to celebrate Macdonald in a larger way.www.sfgate.com
