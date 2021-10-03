CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 47 Premiere Parodies ‘The View’s’ COVID Concerns, Jeff Bezos in Space, ‘Cars 4’

By Danielle Turchiano
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago

In its first episode back after summer hiatus, “ Saturday Night Live ” dove back into pop culture headlines by producing sketches that parodied “ The View ” co-hosts’ experiences getting told they tested positive for COVID-19 live on air and mashed up Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ recent space flight with “Star Trek.” But it also threw things back a little bit by allowing guest host Owen Wilson to return to his “ Cars ” role.

The former sketch featured Wilson as a doctor who interrupted a talk show titled “The Talking” while it was live to first tell Heidi Gardner’s character that she had tested positive. There were questions about whether this had to be done right at that moment, of course, to which he replied that as part of HIPAA compliance, you have to either tell no one or everyone. He left the stage briefly before returning to contract trace with Aidy Bryant’s character. When she noted that yes she had contact with someone who tested positive because he had just pulled away the woman she was sitting next to, he gave her her positive results. He ended up pulling Cecily Strong’s character off-set as well, but for a HPV diagnosis. A few seconds later, left alone at the table, Ego Nwodim indicated an ear wig and said there had been false positives — but not the HPV.

This was similar to the saga at “The View,” which pulled hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro from the Sept. 24 show, only for reports to surface later that they had received false positive tests.

“Star Trek: Ego Quest” featured Wilson as Bezos (donning a space suit and cowboy hat), with a cameo from his real-life brother Luke Wilson as Bezos’ real-life brother, who made up the crew of “weirdos.” Alex Moffat played Richard Branson, who was flying his own purple-lit, Virgin-branded space shuttle alongside Bezos’; the two embarked upon a race. Mikey Day played Elon Musk, who noted that space was only big enough for “one weird, white billionaire” and seemed to also be challenging him to

“Take flight on a midlife crisis of cosmic proportions,” the voiceover said.

When it came to returning to the “Cars” universe, Wilson played himself stepping into a recording booth to work on a new film that was so underwraps they only had little chunks of dialogue. It didn’t stop Wilson from delivering the catchphrase, “Ka-chow!,” much to the delight of the live, studio audience.

Once he stepped inside the booth, things got a little more complicated, though, as he was asked to deliver more adult dialogue than for what Pixar is traditionally known. This includes “Back off, jackass, I wasn’t looking at your wife”; “Grow up, man, your sister sure did” and “What college do you girls go to? Oh you’re in high school? Could have fooled me.” As he went on, it became increasingly clear that the new “Cars” would be revealing his formerly beloved Lightning McQueen to be the new villain of the franchise, also using the r-word to refer to Mater.

“Saturday Night Live” airs live coast-to-coast Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. The first four episodes of Season 47 also stream live on Peacock.

TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kacey Musgraves: Everything you need to know about Saturday Night Live’s first musical guest of new season

The new season of Saturday Night Live begins this weekend with country-pop singer Kacey Musgraves set to be the musical guest on the first episode of the 47th season.Musgraves last appeared on SNL on May 12, 2018 while promoting her Grammy Award winning fourth album, Golden Hour. This time around, she’ll be promoting her new fifth album Star-Crossed which sees her exploring her divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly. The Independent said the album examined “the sadness and everydayness of her breakup does breathe slowly and honestly through the songs. There is, perhaps, a kind of rebellion in exposing the...
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

Owen Wilson is Jeff Bezos as “SNL” Parodies Billionaires in Space

Saturday Night Live and Star Trek have a long and complicated history, beginning with a 1976 sketch about Star Trek‘s cancelation and moving forward from there. Sometimes the results have been good (i.e. Chris Pine channeling his inner William Shatner); sometimes, less so (i.e. last season’s bizarre riff on Gen Z). For the season premiere of the show’s 47th season, SNL returned to the well of Star Trek parodies — but this time, the show had a bigger satirical target in mind.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Pete Davidson Confirmed to Return for 'Saturday Night Live' Season 47

Ahead of its upcoming release in October, Saturday Night Live has now announced the list of personalities returning, joining, and leaving the show for its 47th season. Fresh off starring in James Gunn‘s Suicide Squad, Pete Davidson will be returning to the show for the new season after the actor and comedian previously remarked that he was uncertain of his future on Saturday Night Live. Alongside him will be Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant and Kenan Thompson as well as other key performers in the show, including Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Millaseñor and Bowen Yang.
TV & VIDEOS
The Dad

90-Yr-Old William Shatner to Boldly Go to Space With Jeff Bezos

In the 60s, he boldly went where no man had gone before. Now, when he’s well past his 60s, he’s finally going to get his chance, sort of. I don’t know if I’d call it the new space race, but over the past few years, the world’s billionaires have taken it upon themselves to extend our forays into outer space. Elon Musk is building ships, Richard Branson is hosting flights, and over the summer, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos flew into space (did that count?) with a few other civilians. Now Bezos plans to go back – this time, with some experienced backup: legendary spaceship captain William Tiberius Kirk – aka William Shatner.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

'Saturday Night Live’ Mocks the Billionaire Space Race in New Sketch

“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the billionaire space race in a new sketch that aired this weekend, with Owen Wilson playing Jeff Bezos aboard his Blue Origin spacecraft. The sketch, titled “Billionaire Star Trek,” follows Bezos and his crew that flew in the company’s real-life inaugural space launch in...
TV & VIDEOS
