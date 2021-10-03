AdventHealth Expands Emergency Care into Belleview Community

AdventHealth Belleview ER will be the hospital system’s second standalone emergency room (ER) in Marion County. Leaders at AdventHealth cut the ribbon on a new 13,000 square foot, 24-hour emergency room (ER) located at 6006 SE Abshier Blvd in Belleview, Florida. The 12-bed facility is a full-service ER and has the ability to transfer patients requiring an extended stay to AdventHealth Ocala for care if needed. The ER will officially open for care on Tuesday, October 12 at 9 am.