West Virginia University and the Big 12 Conference have announced the game times and television schedule for the 2021-22 men’s basketball season. WVU will have nine games, including eight regular season contests and its charity exhibition game against Akron, shown on ESPN+, the streaming service which serves as the de facto Big 12 Network. Another 21 regular season games will appear on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, as will all games in the Big 12 Championship. A number of those games will be selected for showing on one of the ESPN family of channels closer to the date of the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO