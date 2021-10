As I wake up at five in the morning to my cat pawing my face, I wonder how I got to this point in life. I never envisioned myself being a cat and dog mom at the start of my college career, let alone having to be in charge of another being’s happiness. However, because of other people’s negligence, I find myself taking care of two animals. Although I love my pets, I realize I only have them because others in the community could not take care of their own. In order to be a good pet owner, people must have their furry friends fixed to lighten the community’s burden of unhoused animals.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO