EBBA Architects builds Construction Skills School using only reusable components

Whenever Ksenia Kagner and Nicko Elliott, founders of the New York City–based architecture firm Civilian Projects, travel abroad, they usually scope out design shops and specialty ateliers. The sweet spot? A shop that sells utilitarian items you could pass down to your grandkids. In Rome, it’s Poignee, a custom-hardware shop that all the local architects working on historic projects use. In Berlin, it’s the department store Manufactum, where they found an olive-oil cruet that just works really, really well. In London, they always stop by Labour and Wait, a place that sells British heritage brands and everyday items. (Their favorite is an earthenware salt cellar that was common in 1960s and ’70s kitchens.) “I had to buy a bigger suitcase so that whenever I went to London, I could stock up,” Kagner says. “There’s nothing like that here. It’s either Amazon or Europe.”

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO