CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

EBBA Architects builds Construction Skills School using only reusable components

By Amy Frearson
Dezeen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEBBA Architects has used hundreds of pieces of timber to give identity to a set of repurposed cabins, creating a temporary education centre that can be easily recycled in the future. Located on London's Olympic Park, the Construction Skills School will occupy its site for a minimum of five years,...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dezeen

Wooden grid encloses indoor and outdoor spaces at Sanya Farm Lab by CLOU Architects

Chinese studio CLOU Architects referenced traditional straw-roofed houses when designing the gridded wooden canopy that tops this agricultural education centre on Hainan Island. Sanya Farm Lab is a 4,000-square-metre exhibition space located in the Nanfan High Tech District of Sanya – a popular travel destination on the island off China's...
VISUAL ART
Dezeen

AGi Architects arranges Dubai Expo Opportunity Pavilion around covered plaza

Spanish-Kuwaiti studio AGi Architects has created a pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai that is built around a covered plaza that acts as a place where people can gather. Named Mission Possible, the pavilion anchors the Opportunity District – one of the expo's three main districts alongside Mobility and Sustainability. A...
WORLD
Dezeen

Vola brings elegance to hand sanitising with the RS11 dispenser

Dezeen promotion: Danish design brand Vola has stepped outside the bathroom with its latest product, a minimalist hand sanitiser. The RS11 is a hands-free gel, foam and soap dispenser designed to sit at the entrance to reception areas, shops and hospitality venues for guests to sanitise their hands. With increased...
ELECTRONICS
Thrive Global

Nandinee Phookan of Nandinee Phookan Architects: “It is also critical for an architect to learn business, project management, team building, marketing and business development in order to have a successful career as an architect”

In architecture school, the emphasis is on architectural design and related courses such as history of architecture, technology and other topics that are an essential part of an architect’s education. However, it is also critical for an architect to learn business, project management, team building, marketing and business development in order to have a successful career as an architect. I also think it is important to be curious about the world around us as we can learn lessons from things that may not be directly related to architecture. For example, I learned a lot from watching the US Open Tennis championship matches about the role of passion, focus, resilience, and strategy in performing at such a high level.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Industry#Ebba#Design Studio#Ebba Architects
Curbed

This Online Shop Sells Only Architect-Approved Home Goods

Whenever Ksenia Kagner and Nicko Elliott, founders of the New York City–based architecture firm Civilian Projects, travel abroad, they usually scope out design shops and specialty ateliers. The sweet spot? A shop that sells utilitarian items you could pass down to your grandkids. In Rome, it’s Poignee, a custom-hardware shop that all the local architects working on historic projects use. In Berlin, it’s the department store Manufactum, where they found an olive-oil cruet that just works really, really well. In London, they always stop by Labour and Wait, a place that sells British heritage brands and everyday items. (Their favorite is an earthenware salt cellar that was common in 1960s and ’70s kitchens.) “I had to buy a bigger suitcase so that whenever I went to London, I could stock up,” Kagner says. “There’s nothing like that here. It’s either Amazon or Europe.”
SHOPPING
Dezeen

Flek Pure by 3form is a completely recycled architectural material

Dezeen Showroom: architectural material manufacturer 3form has released Flek Pure, a recycled material that mimics the effect of terrazzo. Flek Pure is the successor to 3form's previous Flek collection that was launched in 2019. It is constructed with 100 per cent recycled materials, using a combination of 3form's in house...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Dezeen

Marmi Maximum tiles by Fiandre Architectural Surfaces

Dezeen Showroom: Italian brand Fiandre Architectural Surfaces has expanded its premium Marmi Maximum tile range, adding nine new colours. The Marmi Maximum porcelain tile series is informed by the world's finest marbles. Among the new additions is Nero Damascato, a dark marble with bold gold veining. Also included is Divine...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

V8 Architects' Dutch Biotope pavilion generates water and food at Dubai Expo

Dutch practice V8 Architects has created a pavilion with its own enclosed water, energy and food system and a leave-no-trace philosophy as the Netherlands' contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai. Located in the Expo's sustainability district, the Dutch Biotope pavilion features an integrated water, energy and food system, with technology that...
WORLD
Dezeen

Eight architecture degree courses on Dezeen Courses

Interested in becoming an architect? Check out eight undergraduate architecture courses in the UK, Spain and Australia listed on our new Dezeen Courses section. In many countries, an architecture degree is the first step in becoming a qualified architect. Courses typically last three or four years, with a further three...
EDUCATION
virtualbx.com

New Construction – Northline Secondary New Pre-Engineered Metal Building Campus – Package 2 – YES Prep Public Schools (Subbid)

Work includes: new construction of a pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) that includes an enclosed gym area with locker rooms and related site work, approximately 87,953 sf;. Existing conditions; concrete; masonry; metals; wood, plastics and composites; thermal and moisture protection; finishes; specialties; equipment; furnishings; special construction; conveying equipment; fire suppression; plumbing; HVAC; electrical; electronic safety and security; earthwork; exterior improvements.
HOUSTON, TX
Shropshire Star

Urgent funding call to secure future of Shropshire construction skills project

A Shropshire project which has trained 300 unemployed people for jobs in the construction industry could be scrapped without an urgent £350,000 funding boost, it has emerged. The situation has prompted concern from supported employment and training charity Landau which says the blow comes at a time when the county’s construction sector is already facing a shrinking workforce and skills deficit.
CONSTRUCTION
Dezeen

Timber seating collection by Charles Kalpakian for Kann Design

Dezeen Showroom: product designer Charles Kalpakian has created a collection of seating made from U-shaped wooden frames for Parisian furniture brand Kann Design. The Timber seating collection's wooden frames were informed by cabin-living, according to Kann Design. Comprising three-seater and four-seater sofas and an armchair, the seating has a solid...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Fold Oslo designers look to the future of furniture in Ny Normal exhibition

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic and the environmental crisis, six Oslo-based designers present furniture designs that anticipate a more positive future. Ny Normal is an exhibition of new works from Fold Oslo, a collective made up of designers Vilde Hagelund, Sovei Giæver, Anna Maria Øfstedal Eng, Poppy Lawman, Tobias Berg and Kathrine Hovind.
NORMAL, IL
Dezeen

The Focus Room is a private work space by Room

Dezeen Showroom: office furniture company Room has designed a private work pod that can be inserted into offices to provide a private and productive working space. The Focus Room has a modular form and was designed to allow employees and office workers an escape from what can be distracting work environments.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Dezeen

Natural materials fill Desinchá tea shop in São Paulo by SuperLimão

Trailing plants and a rope-lined staircase feature in the flagship store for a tea company designed by Brazilian studio SuperLimão. The shop serves as the first brick-and-mortar location for Desinchá, a fast-growing tea brand that was started in 2017. The company is focused on selling products that promote good health.
RETAIL
Dezeen

The Meeting Room modular conference room by Room

Dezeen Showroom: office furniture brand Room has designed a modular conference pod with soundproof walls built for flexible, post-pandemic working life. As office culture evolves around the world, The Meeting Room provides an adaptable solution to changing work environments and comes in a Standard and a Pro model. The pod...
HOME & GARDEN
snntv.com

The Importance Of High-Quality Construction When Building A Home

Originally Posted On: https://cjsamuibuilders.com/the-importance-of-high-quality-construction-when-building-a-home/. Many factors come into play when you are building a home. The design, the property’s location, and the cost are just the tip of the iceberg. However, before emphasizing any of those factors, you have to consider the quality of the home construction. A house may...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy