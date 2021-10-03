CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampden, ME

Former Hampden Academy pitcher allowed just 3 earned runs in 1st season with Phillies organization

By Larry Mahoney
Bangor Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Hampden Academy and University of Maine pitcher Alex McKenney had an impressive professional debut for the Philadelphia Phillies’ low Class-A Clearwater (Florida) Threshers of the Southeast League. He signed a free agent contract with the National League team in July. He appeared in nine games with one start and...

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

The Phillies conclude a no good, very bad, good season

Surely some people have clicked on this article in order to be seriously annoyed and then argue with it. The Philadelphia Phillies had a good season? The same Phillies who were 265-269 since Opening Day of 2018 on Sept. 20?. Those Phillies? The team that finished September 81-78, eliminated from...
MLB
975thefanatic.com

The Phillies Have No One To Blame But Themselves For The End Of Their Season

It’s official. The Philadelphia Phillies 2021 season has come to a merciful end. It didn’t feel merciful over the past month or so as the team treaded water. Or maybe the better way to say it was they were forced afloat by the efforts of Bryce Harper. Either way, the Phils have been agonizingly close to their first playoff spot, and yet never really felt that close at all. Now, despite how close their record says they came, it’s time to assign blame for why this team, with one of the highest payrolls in baseball, fell short of the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Over that stretch, there have been various reasons as to why different Phillies seasons have ended short of October baseball. There have been stretches like 2015-2017 where the teams have been simply short on talent, averaging 66 wins. There have been years like 2020, where the bullpen has sunk a talented offense. Rarely, though, have we seen a season like this one. The Phillies on paper were talented, especially offensively. They have an MVP candidate, a CY Young candidate, and a top 5 payroll in baseball. And yet, this season has ended like every single other one since 2011 – without playoffs. This time around, though, the blame lies on internal factors maybe more than any other season during the drought.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampden, ME
Sports
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Sports
State
Florida State
City
Hampden, ME
The Decatur Daily

Soler, Braves earn crucial win over Phillies

ATLANTA — Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title. Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in...
MLB
NBC Sports

Plenty of blame, up and down the organization, for another Phillies disappointment

Joe Girardi was right Thursday night when he said, "The reason you put the uniform on is to compete and win." Winning is what pro sports are all about and the Phillies have been really bad at that for a decade now. They entered the 2021 season with one simple but challenging goal -- make the playoffs for the first time since Roy Halladay shredded his shoulder and lower back gutting out cutters and Ryan Howard blew out his Achilles on that painful October night 10 years ago.
MLB
Philadelphia Sports Nation

How Can The Phillies Improve For The 2022 Season

After a disappointing season from the Phillies how can the offseason be a turnaround for them? The Phillies this season has had a struggling bullpen that has been off and on a rotation that was lackluster and an offence that often struggled to get going. How can this offseason be a big one for the Phillies?
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Hampden Academy#National League#University Of Maine#The Southeast League
NBC Sports

Workhorse Zack Wheeler's season over for Phillies

Zack Wheeler's season is over. He could have made one more start on regular rest Sunday in the final game of the season but the Phillies have nothing to gain and will not push it. Wheeler, a National League Cy Young candidate, leads all of Major League Baseball in innings...
MLB
Reporter

Phillies Notebook: Young pitchers impress in otherwise academic affair

The competitive portion of their season over, their 10th consecutive playoff-free season official, the Phillies have collapsed upon the look-to-the-future point. Saturday, even though they struck out 15 times in a 3-1 loss in Miami, they were given reason to be pleased with three young pitchers. In his second major-league...
MLB
philliesnation.com

Phillies drop final game of 2021 season

Game 162 seemed emblematic of the Phillies season from the first play of the game. Odúbel Herrera dove for second base 20 feet from the bag trying to stretch a single. Andrew McCutchen and Didi Gregorius then failed to capitalize on a bases loaded one out situation enabled by a Bryce Harper double.
MLB
RealGM

Bryce Harper: Phillies Can't Just Keep Buying In Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies finished the season at 82-80 and missed the playoffs despite a payroll that topped $200 million. The roster has a number of holes and National League MVP candidate Bryce Harper wants to see the club build from within. "We need guys to come up from the minor...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Former Phillies all over the 2021 MLB playoffs

There are former Phillies all over the 2021 MLB playoffs and several surprising names are in key roles. Let’s take a look as the Divisional Series continue. Ruf was one of the Giants’ best offensive players this season, hitting .271/.385/.519 with 16 home runs in 312 plate appearances. His .904 OPS was second on the team to Brandon Belt, whose injury makes Ruf’s bat even more important.
MLB
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy