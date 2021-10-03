Former Hampden Academy pitcher allowed just 3 earned runs in 1st season with Phillies organization

It’s official. The Philadelphia Phillies 2021 season has come to a merciful end. It didn’t feel merciful over the past month or so as the team treaded water. Or maybe the better way to say it was they were forced afloat by the efforts of Bryce Harper. Either way, the Phils have been agonizingly close to their first playoff spot, and yet never really felt that close at all. Now, despite how close their record says they came, it’s time to assign blame for why this team, with one of the highest payrolls in baseball, fell short of the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Over that stretch, there have been various reasons as to why different Phillies seasons have ended short of October baseball. There have been stretches like 2015-2017 where the teams have been simply short on talent, averaging 66 wins. There have been years like 2020, where the bullpen has sunk a talented offense. Rarely, though, have we seen a season like this one. The Phillies on paper were talented, especially offensively. They have an MVP candidate, a CY Young candidate, and a top 5 payroll in baseball. And yet, this season has ended like every single other one since 2011 – without playoffs. This time around, though, the blame lies on internal factors maybe more than any other season during the drought.

