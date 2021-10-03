Missing Aroostook County man’s fate remains a mystery 55 years later
Little is known about what transpired on a Sunday afternoon in 1966 when Ubald Theriault went missing from his Lille residence, never to be seen again. The 79-year-old man’s disappearance captured the attention of St. John Valley residents who enjoyed a virtually crime free existence in 1966. More than half a century after Theriault went missing, some who never even met him still wonder about his fate.bangordailynews.com
