Long Beach, CA

VIDEO: LBCC vs. Golden West, Football

By Dante Williams
The 562
The 562
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Long Beach City College went on the road to take on a tough Golden West team on Saturday afternoon.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.Th…

www.the562.org

The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Compton, Football

Compton hosted its senior night at Compton College on Friday night welcoming in the Millikan Rams for a Moore League showdown.For more coverage of all Long B…. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: Millikan at Compton

Over the past few weeks, the Millikan Rams (3-4, 2-1) have seemingly established themselves as the second-place team in the Moore League. Tonight they’ll get a unique challenge from a Compton (2-3, 1-1) team that’s looking for an upset win to keep its playoff hopes going. The game will kick...
COMPTON, CA
The 562

Football: Millikan Secures Comfortable Win at Compton

This football season has been a winding road for the Compton High football team. With their home campus under full reconstruction, Compton (2-4, 1-2) has been unable to play a home game this season, but finally got the chance to play hosts on Friday night at Compton College. Unfortunately for Calvin Bryant’s squad, they were taking on Millikan (4-4, 3-1), and the Rams cruised to a 42-6 win on the road.
COMPTON, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Shuts Down Aquinas In Big Win

It was muddy, it was messy, and it was a two hour drive to San Bernardino in Friday Southern California traffic, but Long Beach Poly’s game against Aquinas was beautiful for the Jackrabbits and their fans. The game was the Falcons’ Homecoming, but it was the Jackrabbits’ coming out party as they may have turned a corner in their quest to improve from their 1-3 start to get ready for a run in the playoffs. Poly played by far its best game of the year, completely shutting down the Falcons in the second half in a 41-14 victory.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs Aquinas Football

An LBC native, Mike Guardabascio has been covering Long Beach sports professionally for 13 years, with his work published in dozens of Southern California magazines and newspapers. He's won numerous awards for his writing as well as the CIF Southern Section’s Champion For Character Award, and is the author of three books about Long Beach history.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

High School Football Preview: Lakewood vs. San Pedro

The Lakewood football team is back at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday to face LA City Section powerhouse, San Pedro. The Lancers (2-4, 2-1) are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Millikan last week while San Pedro (4-1) is also coming off a close loss to Banning.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Football: Lakewood Can’t Hang With San Pedro

Heading into Friday night’s non-league contest against San Pedro, Lakewood coach Justin Utupo said his team needed to take care of the football and get off to a fast start offensively against one of the favorites for the CIF Los Angeles City Section title. The Lancers hit one of those...
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

Football: St. Anthony Extends Winning Streak On The Road

Without their best player and a slew of other injuries, St. Anthony’s Del Rey League game at Mary Star of the Sea on Friday was an opportunity for other Saints to step up. While the game didn’t go exactly as planned, the Saints (5-3, 2-0) won their fifth straight with a 37-14 victory over the Stars (3-4, 0-2).
FOOTBALL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The 562

VIDEO: Wilson vs. Poly, Boys’ Water Polo

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. The Wilson Bruins visited rivals Long Beach Poly for an early Moore League showdown.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.The562.org. We ar…
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Picks Up Aquinas Game Friday

Long Beach Poly found itself in an unfortunately familiar situation last week, when a positive COVID-19 test in the Cabrillo program canceled their game with the Jaguars, scheduled for this Friday. Poly had games canceled in the Spring due to positive tests, and their season opener against Leuzinger was delayed because of positive tests in Poly’s program.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Long Beach High School Football Schedule, Week Eight

Here’s a look at this week’s high school football schedule in Long Beach and the Moore League this week. Long Beach Poly and Cabrillo’s game has been canceled due to a positive test in Cabrillo’s program; the Jackrabbits are looking for a replacement game. Millikan vs. Compton at Compton College,...
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

The562.org’s Athletes of the Week

Congratulations to all of our Athletes of the Week and thanks to Naples Rib Company for their support. Millikan sophomore Jason Parra made history at last week’s Moore League cross country opener, as he won the boys’ varsity race at El Dorado. Parra’s time of 14:41 was a new league record for the three-mile El Dorado course.
SPORTS
The 562

High School Football Preview: Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, the Big Game

Long Beach Poly hosts Wilson tonight at Veterans Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. for a game that’s steeped in history and tradition. It’s the 89th incarnation of the Big Game, the city’s oldest rivalry which dates back to 1932. It’s also Poly’s homecoming, which is the oldest sports tradition in Long Beach, as the school celebrates its 126th year.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Long Beach Poly Beats Wilson At Homecoming Celebration

After a year of silence, the pomp and circumstance of Long Beach’s oldest sports rivalry was back on display at Veterans Memorial Stadium, where Long Beach Poly hosted Wilson. The Jackrabbits and Bruins have been playing since 1932, and this is their 89th meeting–it was also Poly’s 126th anniversary Homecoming game, and the crowd was sizable and energetic for the return of the Poly/Wilson tradition.
LONG BEACH, CA
