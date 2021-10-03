VIDEO: LBCC vs. Golden West, Football

It was muddy, it was messy, and it was a two hour drive to San Bernardino in Friday Southern California traffic, but Long Beach Poly’s game against Aquinas was beautiful for the Jackrabbits and their fans. The game was the Falcons’ Homecoming, but it was the Jackrabbits’ coming out party as they may have turned a corner in their quest to improve from their 1-3 start to get ready for a run in the playoffs. Poly played by far its best game of the year, completely shutting down the Falcons in the second half in a 41-14 victory.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO