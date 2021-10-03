VIDEO: LBCC vs. Golden West, Football
Long Beach City College went on the road to take on a tough Golden West team on Saturday afternoon.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.Th…www.the562.org
Long Beach City College went on the road to take on a tough Golden West team on Saturday afternoon.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.Th…www.the562.org
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0