High School Sports 10-2

(Heart of Illinois ABC) -- In high school sports, IVC took home first at the Pekin Volleyball Tournament. The Pekin Dragons finished in second. In cross country, several of the area's top teams competed in Elmwood, the site of the sectional in four weeks. In the girls race, Eureka's Anna Perry took the top spot and Eureka also took 3 of the top 4 spots, helping the Hornets to first as a team. In the boys race Fieldcrest's Mason Stoeger finished with the fastest time, but Elmwood-Brimfield took home the team title.