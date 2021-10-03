CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento County, CA

Activists march to preserve abortion rights

By Connor Malone, Gurajpal Sangha
FOX40
FOX40
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZeUW_0cFXOSxZ00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An rally began online, then spread to the streets as people shared their concerns about the future of abortion rights.

“Our bodies; our choice,” said abortion-rights activist Cierra Washington. “Shouldn’t anyone be able to tell us what to do with our bodies.”

The demonstrations were part of a national day of action. Many in attendance said there should be no change in reproductive rights.

“We feel Roe v. Wade is threatened,” said Patricia Ross, who attended the march.

The landmark 1973 case established a woman’s right to abortion. On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear an argument about a Mississippi case that could enable the court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

If it’s overturned, abortion access would no longer be protected by the constitution, leaving that decision to the states. Many in attendance said the government needs to back off their rights.

“I want people who aren’t thinking about these things to start thinking about these things,” said Mary Adelman. “We want our own freedom of choice about our body. They are ours. We are not seeing bans put on male bodies, so let’s stop.”

However, some organizations disagree.

“Authentic women’s rights must never trample on another’s basic right to life – including that half of humanity which are female lives!  The truth is that abortion always ends in tragedy for mother and child. In placing abortion above all else, these abortion activists quickly lose women like me – and the millions of baby girls whose lives have been lost to abortion since 1973.”

Jeanne Mancini, President, March For Life

Those in attendance said they will continue to march and rally until they get what they want.

“We are in 2021, we are not back in the old days and we refuse to let it go back,” Washington said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX40

US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday night quickly allowed Texas to resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics began racing to serve patients again for the first time since early September. A one-page order by the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals reinstated the nation’s strictest abortion law, which bans abortions once […]
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California on Saturday became the first state to say large department stores must display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways, a win for LGBT advocates who say the pink and blue hues of traditional marketing methods pressure children to conform to gender stereotypes. The new law, signed by Democratic […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
State
Mississippi State
Local
California Society
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Sacramento County, CA
Society
FOX40

A growing worry for charities: Tax havens for the rich

A spotlight that has been thrown on how many of the rich and powerful shield their wealth is also intensifying a fear among philanthropy experts: That the tax havens being used by the wealthy will increasingly siphon money away from charitable causes.
CHARITIES
FOX40

Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly all Americans agree that the rampant spread of misinformation is a problem. Most also think social media companies, and the people that use them, bear a good deal of blame for the situation. But few are very concerned that they themselves might be responsible, according to a new poll from The Pearson Institute and […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Ross
FOX40

Texas clinics: ‘We were able to provide abortions today’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a federal judge in Austin placed Texas’ new abortion law on hold Wednesday night, one abortion provider said it’s jumping on providing abortion care, even though the pause may not shield providers from lawsuits. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman issued the injunction against the “Heartbeat Act,”...
TEXAS STATE
FOX40

Local organization Safe Black Space wins recovery grant

Aside from the typical daily stress experienced when trying to achieve in one’s workplace, many researchers say African Americans carry another layer of trauma caused by the residual effects of racism. Locally, Safe Black Space strives to provide healing from racial trauma. Safe Black Space Community Healing Circles started in April 2018 in response to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

635
Followers
397
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy