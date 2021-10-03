Activists march to preserve abortion rights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An rally began online, then spread to the streets as people shared their concerns about the future of abortion rights.

“Our bodies; our choice,” said abortion-rights activist Cierra Washington. “Shouldn’t anyone be able to tell us what to do with our bodies.”

The demonstrations were part of a national day of action. Many in attendance said there should be no change in reproductive rights.

“We feel Roe v. Wade is threatened,” said Patricia Ross, who attended the march.

The landmark 1973 case established a woman’s right to abortion. On Monday, the Supreme Court will hear an argument about a Mississippi case that could enable the court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

If it’s overturned, abortion access would no longer be protected by the constitution, leaving that decision to the states. Many in attendance said the government needs to back off their rights.

“I want people who aren’t thinking about these things to start thinking about these things,” said Mary Adelman. “We want our own freedom of choice about our body. They are ours. We are not seeing bans put on male bodies, so let’s stop.”

However, some organizations disagree.

“Authentic women’s rights must never trample on another’s basic right to life – including that half of humanity which are female lives! The truth is that abortion always ends in tragedy for mother and child. In placing abortion above all else, these abortion activists quickly lose women like me – and the millions of baby girls whose lives have been lost to abortion since 1973.” Jeanne Mancini, President, March For Life

Those in attendance said they will continue to march and rally until they get what they want.

“We are in 2021, we are not back in the old days and we refuse to let it go back,” Washington said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.