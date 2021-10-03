Youngblut/50

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleMr. and Mrs. Youngblut are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary!. Ronald is retired from John Deere. Louise is retired from being a nurse for many years. Their family includes: John and April Youngblut (Adeline, Avery, and Jack), Jennifer Carron and Jim Passon (Preston and Azariah), Paula-Jean and Eric Pecenka (Peyton and Menah), and seven grandchildren.

Derrick

ANNIVERSARY: Frank - 50 years

James and Bernadette Frank celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Friday. James Frank and the former Bernadette Berdar were married Sept. 24, 1971, at Lamey United Methodist Church by the Rev. Kenneth Rippen.
The Independent Newspapers

Celebrating 50 years

The York Center Park District is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and in honor of the occasion, the district held a family fun fest at Knolls Community Park on Friday, Sept. 17. One of the participants, BJ Macias of Acrodazzle Entertainment—shown here with Chloe, age 6—made balloon figures for the children. Park District Executive Director Scott Nadeau said the fun fest was at least two years in the making.
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
John Deere
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
southernminn.com

50 years of Octoberfest

Event will be held outside under the canopy and feature painted pumpkins, pecans, plants and a variety table. Masks are requested and social distancing observed. Proceeds to: The Steele County Habitat for Humanity and local church missions.
martinguitar.com

50 YEARS OF NORMAN BLAKE

Norman Blake, renowned Grammy award-winning musician, recounts his longstanding history with Martin guitars as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of his first solo album. Norman Blake is on a tone quest. Even as he approaches the 50th anniversary of his 1972 solo debut album, Home in Sulphur Springs, and with a new album on the horizon, he is still searching.
kscequinox.com

Film Society turns 50

KSC’s Film Society prepares to celebrate its golden anniversary. Keene State College’s Film Society is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary year and has some activities planned for the fall. Ana Carolina Costa, the President of the Film Society, explained choosing the films that have brought an abundance of students...
swiowanewssource.com

50+1 Years And Growing

In 1970, a group of Atlantic high school students planted a Gingko tree in the city park to promote the first Earth Day, held in 1970. Earth Day was celebrated on April 22 and was intended to increase awareness of and teach about the environment. The tree still stands today on the east side of the park towards the north.
The Friday Flyer

Tracey Schreiner wins $1,225 50/50 prize

Tracey Schreiner’s raffle ticket was drawn from a bucket full of tickets to win half of the $2,450.00 in the pot at the Canyon Lake Family Matters Club’s annual 50/50 drawing Saturday. Tracey won a grand total of $1,225.00 at the conclusion of the Canyon Lake Car Show where the Family Matters Club hosts a booth.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Linden UMC Bazaar

WATERLOO-The Linden UMC Bazaar will be taking place from 9-3 p.m., on Saturday, October 16, at 301 Butler St. Fall and winter crafts, white elephant, baked goods, breakfast and lunch (hot dogs, soup, salads). Proceeds go to mission projects. Handicapped accessible in Fellowship Hall.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Iowa homecoming queens battling cancer

This year's homecoming queens for Bettendorf and Assumption high schools have more in common than their crowns. Charly Erpelding and Rachel Schneider are honor-roll seniors. Each has a younger brother. Both plan to study science in college. And they were diagnosed with cancer in June. The teens had heard of...
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Veterans Affairs fundraiser set in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD -- A Rocky Mountain oyster fry will take place at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at 422 Packwaukee St. The 21 Junction Bar and Grille and Blain's Farm & Fleet are hosting the event to benefit the local Veterans Affairs. The cost is $10 per person.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

False narrative presented on griffin

It is disappointing that the Courier does not fact check its guest columns. Your Oct. 6 guest column falsely asserted that symbols removed from our police department (the griffin) were symbols of the Klu Klux Klan. Whether through malice or ignorance the columnists slandered the Waterloo Police Department and ignored the history and tradition that led to its creation and the history and tradition of the Klan. A simple internet search of griffins vs. dragons clearly distinguishes between the two. Fur and feathers vs. scales. Warm blooded vs. cold blooded. An uninformed conflation of the one with the other was made by the columnists to make it a political issue, and it worked. The Courier should have disassociated itself from the false assertion.
Derrick

ANNIVERSARY: Daum/50 years

Blain and Barbara “Bobbie” Daum of Tionesta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday. Blain Daum and the former Bobbie Sandrock were married Oct. 9, 1971, at the United Evangelical Church in Venus by the Rev. Pat Confer.
Derrick

ANNIVERSARY: Feroz/50 years

Ray and Barbara Feroz celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 18. Ray Feroz and the former Barbara Acklin were married Sept. 18, 1971, at Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Oil City by the Rev. Richard Butryn.
CHICAGO READER

50 Days of Reader Giving

For the first 50 days (Oct. 1 – Nov. 19) we are commemorating the. Without the support of so many readers like you, the. never would have survived the past 18 months. As we get set to celebrate our 50th anniversary, it’s our turn to give back to the people that got us here.
