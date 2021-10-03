CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘SNL’: Owen Wilson Recalls Bad Movie Review & Admits To “Coasting A Little” In Self-Deprecating Opening Monologue

By Valerie Complex
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRe4p_0cFXNwHS00

Owen Wilson made his first-ever hosting appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live in the season 47 premiere.

“A lot has changed since last season. The vaccine came out everywhere except Florida, and the rest of the country went back to normal for about a week and a half,” the Texas-born actor said in opening his monologue and talked about growing up as a middle child, pointing to his brothers, actors Luke Wilson and Andrew Wilson, in the audience. (Luke Wilson later joined his brother for a taped Star Trek sketch in which the duo played Jeff Bezos and his brother.)

“I am excited to be here doing something live,” Wilson said, noting that unlike with movies, “reviews will be coming in immediately. People are probably tweeting reviews right now.”

While Wilson has been told that if he gets to read the good reviews, he also needs to read the bad ones, “that’s not true,” he said, quipping, “I only read the good ones. I really find that the bad ones, they don’t really speak to me in the same way.”

He then recalled one bad one that “made it past my radar” years ago which said, “Owen Wilson’s onscreen persona has all the ambition of an old golden retriever laying next to a fire.”

“To be honest, I probably have been guilty at times of coasting a little, taking my foot off the pedal, but I’ll tell you what. When Daniel Day-Lewis retired, and all of that pressure landed on my shoulders, everything changed. That’s when I knew I had to do Cars 3,” Wilson said to big applause.

He called hosting SNL part of “taking chances and spreading your wings as an artist.”

“And is it the worst thing in the world, being a golden retriever laying next to a fire?” he added. “I mean, I know everyone comes out here and says, ‘It’s going to be a great show!’ Is it? I don’t know!”

Watch Wilson’s opening monologue above.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

12 Actors Who Look Exactly Like the Real People They Played

A star doesn't need to look exactly like whoever they're playing, but it certainly helps the audience when watching a biopic of a famous person we're already all familiar with. Sometimes, it takes makeup, wigs, and prosthetics to turn an actor into the subject at hand, but when it comes to the celebrities below, they became their character without needing too much help. (Of course, some hair dye or a pair of glasses can do wonders.) The actors below aren't all on the same level when it comes to naturally looking like the real people they played, but the resemblances are pretty incredible. Read on to see just how alike they were, long before sitting down in the hair and makeup chair.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

10 Stars Who Gave Up Fame To Work Normal Jobs

Do you remember any of these Hollywood stars? While being a famous actor might be some people’s idea of a dream job, it’s not for everyone. Excruciatingly long hours, complete loss of anonymity, and the harsh glare of media attention all take their toll, and not everyone can stick it out. Whether it’s because of personal tragedy, being fed up with the whole business, or sometimes just nobody wants to watch you anymore, oof, occasionally celebrities just walk away from acting altogether.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Ben Affleck Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

When it comes to naming the best onscreen iteration of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Chris Pine is surely at the bottom of the pile. No offense to the actor, but he was saddled with a subdued script in a very dull film, so it wasn’t much of a shock that Shadow Recruit didn’t end up spawning a franchise.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Daniel Day Lewis
Person
Luke Wilson
Person
Jeff Bezos
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Holy cow! History: The scandal that nearly killed Hollywood

A dark-eyed beauty lies dead. One of America’s biggest movie stars implicated. A politically-ambitious prosecutor. A salacious Hollywood screenplay?. No. It was Hollywood in real life. Exactly 100 years ago this month, America was engrossed in perhaps the biggest Hollywood scandal of all time. In September 1921 a young actress...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Dwayne Johnson Movie Is Dominating Netflix

What do Under Siege, Passenger 57, Executive Decision, Air Force One, Con Air, Cliffhanger, Speed, Sudden Death, White House Down, Olympus Has Fallen, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, and many more all have in common? That’s right; they all follow the ‘Die Hard on a….’ template that’s spawned an entire action subgenre.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbc
The Independent

SNL 2021: Owen Wilson reprises ‘Cars’ role as Lightening McQueen in controversial sketch

Owen Wilson has reprised his role as the voice of Lightening McQueen in Cars on the season premiere of SNL this evening (October 2).Wilson was seen delivering a controversial sketch in which he reads one-liners from the cartoon film script.Many fans on social media enjoyed the moment, with one calling it “a blast” and another saying it was “one of the best openers on the show”. Others watching Saturday Night Live felt some of the references were – in the words of one fan – “too risqué” when Wilson can be seen reading some controversial lines such as: “Grow...
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Melissa McCarthy’s Newest Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Two-time Oscar-nominated actress Melissa McCarthy’s newest movie is making waves on Netflix. She just returned to our screens with emotional comedy-drama The Starling. After having a limited theatrical release on September 17th, Theodore Melfi’s film opened on Netflix on September 24th. It’s already raced up the charts to become of the streaming giant’s most popular titles right now.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Child Stars Who Completely Quit Acting

Being a child star might seem like one of the best jobs on the planet. After all, being young, rich, and famous is a pretty sweet combination. Unfortunately, however, being in the spotlight isn’t always the experience it’s cracked up to be. For a lot of young actors, working in the entertainment industry actually be very overwhelming. As a result, there are quite a few former child stars who have chosen to leave the spotlight behind. For some, the decision was made in hopes of being able to live a “normal” life. For others, the job began to take a toll on their personal lives. Regardless of their reason for leaving, many of these formerly famous kids would likely say it’s the best decision they ever made. Keep reading to see 10 child stars who walked away from acting.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Bernthal Says ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Fan-Favorite “Sell Me This Pen” Moment Was Improvised

One fan-favorite moment in The Wolf of Wall Street was improvised from an anecdote Leonardo DiCaprio heard on his way to set, says Jon Bernthal. A recent guest on the popular YouTube interview series Hot Ones, Bernthal was asked about the experience of working with Martin Scorsese and one of the most quoted moments in the 2013 film. “It’s the mountain top; no one better, never will be,” Bernthal told host Sean Evans of Scorsese. “I learned more even with that sort of limited role. My whole acting style changed off of that.” In the film based on the 2007 memoir of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘SNL’ Promo: Owen Wilson And Kenan Thompson Talk Big Burgers, Belly Slappin’ With Kacey Musgraves

It’s the start of a big new season this weekend for Saturday Night Live, its 47th, to be precise. And what could be bigger than bringing two Texans on board for the show? That’s what’s on deck for SNL, as witnessed in this week’s promo, as Golden, Texas native and musical guest Kacey Musgraves and Dallas-born host Owen Wilson teamed up with Kenan Thompson (an Atlanta outlier) to bring some down-home flavor to the show’s tout. When Musgraves noted to Wilson that she is a fellow Texan, Thompson asked, “Is everything really bigger in Texas? Like, are the burgers huge?” Depends on who’s making them, Wilson responded. “I make them about the size of my fist,” Musgraves said, holding up her closed hand. “I’m not going to your barbecue,” Thompson said, pointing for emphasis. In the second segment, Thompson requested that Musgraves perform for them. “I don’t have my guitar,” she said. “That’s all right, you can just slap our little bellies,” Wilson said. “I don’t think that’s gonna work,” Musgraves said. “Maybe not for you,” Thompson quipped, launching into a Bobby McFerrin take. Musgraves returns to SNL for her first trip back since 2018.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Why The ‘Hell’ Is Clint Eastwood Still Working In His 90s? He Has A Good Answer

Another year, another film from Clint Eastwood. His latest, Cry Macho, just released in theaters and on streaming, and the 91-year-old directs and stars in the movie, still bringing a firm amount of energy to his work. While the movie has received mixed reviews, critics do seem to be marveling at the craftsmanship that Eastwood can still put into his films. With the Hollywood veteran still working at such a high capacity. You might be tempted to ask, 'Why the "hell" is he still working in his 90s? Well, he has a pretty good answer.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy