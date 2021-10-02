CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

A book about trees and fungi, what’s not to like?*

By Nigel Chaffey
botany.one
Cover picture for the articleYou can listen to this post as an audio file. Fungi and trees: Their complex relationships, by Lynne Boddy, 2021. Arboricultural Association. Arbor is the borrowed-from-Latin word for a tree. You’d therefore expect a book from the UK’s Arboricultural Association to say a thing or two about trees. But, as Lynne Boddy notes in Fungi and trees** (which tome is here appraised), one should “Never think of a tree as just a tree: Always, think tree plus very many fungi, and other organisms” (page iii). As befits its title, Fungi and trees doesn’t consider the ‘other organisms’ in much detail, but it does have a lot to say about fungi and trees.

