A book about trees and fungi, what’s not to like?*

You can listen to this post as an audio file. Explaining what plants are where is one of the goals of ecology. How do plants compete for space? In a Viewpoint article in Annals of Botany, Gerardo Arceo-Gómez argues that while there is a lot of study of floral visitation and pollinator choice, there have not been so many on heterospecific pollen (HP) transfer. This happens when a pollinator brings pollen from another species to a plant that it cannot use. Arceo-Gómez writes that this is a more direct form of plant to plant interaction that happens everywhere and can have strong fitness effects.

GARDENING ・ 5 DAYS AGO