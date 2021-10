Pastor Wayne Sneller and his wife Tammy are retiring to Minnesota to live closer to family after serving the Sully community for 12 of the 42 years they have been in ministry. It was a day of celebration and some sadness as Sully First Reformed Church Pastor Wayne Sneller preached his final sermon in Sully on Sunday, Sept. 26. Sneller and his wife Tammy have been part of the Sully community for 12 years. They are retiring to Luverne, MN, where one of their daughters lives with her family. They will also be within 45 miles of their other daughters and their families who live in Sioux Falls, SD, and Sioux Center. Sneller has accepted the role of Senior Retiree Chaplain for retired Reformed Church ministers and missionaries living in South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. And of course those of you who have heard some of Sneller’s stories from the pulpit know he also plans to get back to woodworking and more fishing, hopefully with some big catches!

